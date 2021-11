You know that you need to go in for a checkup at your doctor’s every so often — your pets do, too. Don’t wait until your animal shows signs of illness to introduce her to her doctor. By attending regular wellness visits, you will go a long way toward preventing more serious issues. A dog or cat requires a trip to the animal doctor every so often, but do rabbits need to go to the vet? Of course, they do! For all the same reasons you and Fido do, plus a few others.

ANIMALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO