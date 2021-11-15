The time is now for climate action!

However disconnected we may feel personally from the climate crisis, there is a role each of us must play. Like many of you, I had been committing significant time each day to follow what’s happening at COP 26, the U.N. Conference on Climate, that wrapped up last week in Glasgow, Scotland. It is not an overstatement to say that the future of our life on this planet hangs in the balance at these convenings. What has been accomplished in terms of policies to meet the critical deadlines to get to 1.5 degrees and to reverse the damage to the oceans, the air, the water, the very ecosystems that are strained to the breaking point is, on balance so far, worrisome.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO