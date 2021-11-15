ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The time is now for climate action!

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you tired of driving through once pristine forests to only see toothpicks left from beetle kill or fires?. Are you tired of smog-filled skies making us sick?. Are you tired of endless heat and water levels that are ever-shrinking?....

kdal610.com

Thousands rally in rainy Glasgow for COP26 climate action

GLASGOW (Reuters) – Thousands of protesters set off from a Glasgow park Saturday to march through the city hosting the U.N. climate conference and demand bolder global action. Students, activists and climate-concerned citizens bundled up against the damp cold, linking arms as they moved west from the city’s Kelvingrove Park...
ENVIRONMENT
Action News Jax

Frustrations grow as marchers demand faster climate action

GLASGOW, Scotland — (AP) — Tens of thousands of climate activists marched Saturday through the Scottish city hosting the U.N. climate summit, physically close to the global negotiators inside but separated by a vast gulf in expectations, with frustrated marchers increasingly dismissive of the talks and demanding immediate action instead to slow global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
msmagazine.com

Three Actions You Can Take to Accelerate Action on Climate Change

However disconnected we may feel personally from the climate crisis, there is a role each of us must play. Like many of you, I had been committing significant time each day to follow what’s happening at COP 26, the U.N. Conference on Climate, that wrapped up last week in Glasgow, Scotland. It is not an overstatement to say that the future of our life on this planet hangs in the balance at these convenings. What has been accomplished in terms of policies to meet the critical deadlines to get to 1.5 degrees and to reverse the damage to the oceans, the air, the water, the very ecosystems that are strained to the breaking point is, on balance so far, worrisome.
ENVIRONMENT
State
Colorado State
WOKV

The Latest: Istanbul climate activists call for more action

ISTANBUL – A small group of climate protesters held a demonstration in Istanbul’s Kadikoy district Saturday, calling for action to save the planet for future generations. Some 80 people gathered outside the Sureyya Opera House on the district’s main shopping street chanting, banging drums and holding placards with messages such as “Unite for the climate” and “Environmentalism without class struggle is gardening.”
PROTESTS
siouxlandproud.com

Omaha to develop action plan to combat climate change

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha plans to join hundreds of other U.S. cities by trying to come up with strategies to combat climate change. The Omaha World-Herald reported Thursday that while the Nebraska Legislature has rejected calls for a statewide plan, Omaha will lead a metropolitan area climate action plan expected to be funded with a mix of public and private money.
OMAHA, NE
BBC

In Pictures: Glasgow's biggest climate action demo

The biggest climate action protest of the COP26 summit has been taking place in Glasgow. Organisers say about 100,000 people marched through the city for a rally at Glasgow Green. Here are some of the images from a day that brought together activists from across the UK and the world.
ADVOCACY
US News and World Report

BC Declares State of Emergency, Death Toll Expected to Rise

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Canadian Pacific coast province of British Columbia declared a state of emergency Wednesday following floods and mudslides caused by extremely heavy rainfall, and officials said they expected to find more dead. Every major route between the Lower Mainland of British Columbia, where Canada's third...
AGRICULTURE
OilPrice.com

Big Oil Is Finally Exercising Restraint, And Biden Is Pissed

Gasoline prices are rising to their highest levels in years, and Biden is facing increasing pressure to find a fall man. Biden has already taken aim at OPEC+ and Russia, but now he’s looking in his own backyard. This week, Biden asked federal regulators to open an investigation into the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
fox40jackson.com

Historic shakedown of US taxpayers at UN climate conference

The recent climate summit in Glasgow provided plenty of theater. Perhaps nothing was more theatrical than the global shakedown effort staged by a group of African nations that demanded the developed world hand over $1.3 trillion every year to compensate them for the hardships delivered by climate change. That preposterous...
U.S. POLITICS
Canadian Medical Association

CMA says it’s time for action: Federal government and online platforms need to act now to stop attacks on health workers

The escalation of online harassment and threats of violence targeting physicians and other health workers has the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) calling on the federal government to follow through on its commitment to protect health workers and for social media companies to take action to address these issues on their platforms.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC Bay Area

Afghan Community, Refugees Face an Uncertain Future

Members of the Bay Area's Afghan community in Golden Gate Park Friday night were listening to music that reminded them of home. The event was a free concert put on by non-profit organization Value Culture and Seven Seas Music. Many people who attended the event said they have heavy hearts...
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

Climate change denial 2.0 was on full display at COP26, but there was also pushback

The COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, saw incremental progress on addressing climate change. But even if countries meet their current commitments to reduce emissions, the planet is on course to heat up 2.4 C by the end of the century. This warming will submerge low-lying islands and coastal regions and lead to climate disasters globally. Despite knowing this, it remains difficult for governments to address the climate crisis. Part of the reason is the phenomena of climate change denial, obstructionism and the lobbying and public relations efforts of the fossil fuel sector. We are three sociologists who study social aspects of climate...
ENVIRONMENT

