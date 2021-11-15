DMEA reports 'targeted effort' to nab data

Location: London, E1 (Current remote working due to COVID-19 impacts) Contract/Hours: 35 hours per week, 12 months Fixed Term Contract. Fairtrade Foundation are recruiting for a Data Quality and Reporting Officer to join our Operations team and to help ensure the Foundation maintains timely, accurate and reliable data. This role will work with internal teams, as well as with businesses working with Fairtrade, to analyse data, resolve reporting issues, and support with the ongoing delivery of initiatives to improve data quality and accuracy across the organisation. The main focus of this role will be on the timely and accurate submission of sales reports from Fairtrade licensees into our operational system. This is a key role to ensure the Foundation has data that can be relied on.
