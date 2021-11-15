ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

DMEA reports 'targeted effort' to nab data

By Staff Report
Delta County Independent
 3 days ago

Delta-Montrose Electric Association was hit with a targeted effort to access data on its internal network systems, the cooperative announced in a news release, issued after the Montrose Daily Press requested information. “We are currently working with a team of...

www.deltacountyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Montrose Daily Press

DMEA grapples with 'targeted effort' on its internal network data; power and internet said to be unaffected

An attempt on Delta-Montrose Electric Association’s internal network has taken some of the power cooperative’s operations offline — and worried customers — although power and internet service remain intact. The power grid was not affected, nor was the fiber network of DMEA’s wholly owned subsidiary, Elevate, per the co-op. DMEA...
MONTROSE, CO
ExecutiveBiz

ICE Requests Info on Data Reporting Systems Modernization Effort

The Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement is seeking information from the industry for the modernization and maintenance of the agency’s data reporting management system. ICE said in a request for information notice SAM.gov posted Thursday it wants input from those capable of applying adaptive, corrective and preventative...
U.S. POLITICS
VentureBeat

Report: Government agencies are top target for rootkit attacks

A new study from Positive Technologies found that government agencies are the targets in nearly half (44%) of all rootkit-based attacks. The report explores the world of these rootkits — the programs that hide the presence of malicious software or traces of intrusion in victim systems — and finds they’re used primarily by sophisticated cybercriminals. While rootkits are costly and difficult to create, they’re here to stay. And since most rootkits are used by advanced persistent threat (APT) groups, the targets are typically very specific: More than half (56%) are used to attack particular individuals, such as high-ranking officials and diplomats. The goals are similarly focused. In 77% of cases, rootkits are used to harvest data for espionage, around a third (31%) are motivated by financial gain, and only 15% seek to exploit infrastructure to carry out subsequent attacks.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Delta County Independent

Orchard City adopts DMEA franchise agreement

After an empty public hearing containing no comments on the matter, the Town of Orchard City Board of Trustees approved an ordained franchise agreement with Delta-Montrose Electric Association (DMEA) on the second reading, setting it into effect. The agreement grants a franchise to DMEA and “its successors,” to “locate, build,...
ORCHARD CITY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Delta, CO
City
Montrose, CO
Montrose, CO
Crime & Safety
Delta, CO
Crime & Safety
The Guardian

Data Quality and Reporting Officer

Location: London, E1 (Current remote working due to COVID-19 impacts) Contract/Hours: 35 hours per week, 12 months Fixed Term Contract. Fairtrade Foundation are recruiting for a Data Quality and Reporting Officer to join our Operations team and to help ensure the Foundation maintains timely, accurate and reliable data. This role will work with internal teams, as well as with businesses working with Fairtrade, to analyse data, resolve reporting issues, and support with the ongoing delivery of initiatives to improve data quality and accuracy across the organisation. The main focus of this role will be on the timely and accurate submission of sales reports from Fairtrade licensees into our operational system. This is a key role to ensure the Foundation has data that can be relied on.
JOBS
masonwebtv.com

2021 Data Breach Report Sets Record

Attorney General Bob Ferguson released his sixth annual Data Breach Report Friday. In the last year, breached businesses and agencies sent 6.3 million notices to Washingtonians — by far the largest number of notifications sent to Washingtonians since the Attorney General’s Office began tracking this number. 2018 set the previous record of 3.5 million breach notices sent to Washingtonians.
PUBLIC SAFETY
pewtrusts.org

How Antibiotics Reporting Informs Improvement Efforts in Colorado

Data collection is crucial to helping health care stakeholders—including medical providers and public health experts—to evaluate antibiotic prescribing practices, ensure their appropriate use, and slow the emergence of deadly antibiotic-resistant pathogens, or “superbugs.”. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) gathers data on a range...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nab#Dmea#The Montrose Daily Press
Delta County Independent

Delta City Council briefs, Nov. 16

Determine Representative from Council to Serve on Façade Improvements & Alley Activation Grants Review Committee. The Delta City Council appointed Councilwoman Cathy Boyd to represent the council on the Façade Improvements and Alley Activation Grants Review Committee, which will be playing a large role in the planning for future downtown revitalization.
DELTA, CO
FOXBusiness

Robinhood reports data breach for 5M customers

Robinhood has been roiled by a cyber breach. The trading app disclosed late Monday that 5 million customers were impacted and the perps attempted to extort the newly public company. Shares fell in the extended session. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. 34.12 -2.58 -7.04%. "Late...
ECONOMY
CBS DFW

Dept. Of Labor Alleges Peterbilt Worker In Denton Fired In Retaliation For COVID-19 Safety Concerns

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Department of Labor is alleging that a worker at the truck manufacturer Peterbilt Motor Co. was fired after voicing concerns about exposure to COVID-19. In a statement released on November 17, the US Department of Labor announced that its Office of the Solicitor had filed suit against PACCAR Inc, doing business under the name Peterbilt Motor Co., in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. According to the lawsuit, a worker at the Denton facility expressed concerns about exposure to the virus in March 2020 as COVID-19 began to spread in the US. A company representative...
DENTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Delta County Independent

BLM wants public input for Gunnison River recreation

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking public input on a proposal to manage recreation along 39 miles of the Gunnison River, including the segment of the river that flows through the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area (D-E NCA). The BLM proposes to designate campsites, establish a reservation system for...
GUNNISON, CO
theedgemarkets.com

Hackers targeting global supply chain — report

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 16): Key sectors in the global supply chain are now being targeted by cybercriminals as it struggles from the aftershocks of the coronavirus pandemic. In a report earlier this month, adversary and malware intelligence service provider and cyber intelligence firm Intel 471 said there had been ransomware attacks on the shipping industry throughout the year, which has put a strain on companies that are already stretched thin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Delta County Independent

Crime and Justice town hall draws large audience

Last week’s Crime and Justice town hall meeting detailed a number of changes in Colorado law affecting crime trends, prosecution, as well as law enforcement hiring and detention. Delta Police Chief Luke Fedler and Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor shared how a voter supported initiative known as Back-the-Badge is making...
DELTA COUNTY, CO
Delta County Independent

Orchard City talks code enforcement

Before she was sworn in as the newest Orchard City trustee (see accompanying article), Orchard City Planning Commissioner Holly Mautz gave a presentation to the board of trustees at Wednesday’s meeting regarding code enforcement. Much of the presentation revolved around a nuisance code, and according to Mautz, Orchard City is...
ORCHARD CITY, CO
Delta County Independent

Law enforcement blotter, Nov. 8-14

Please note: All charges are merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty. 0744 hours An officer met with a party in the lobby regarding a civil issue. 0758 hours An officer responded to a public restroom building at the address of 699 North...
DELTA COUNTY, CO
Delta County Independent

Ground broken on upcoming Veterans’ Park

One particular Veterans Day attraction drew a crowd Thursday morning as veterans, members of the community and local government came together for the groundbreaking of an upcoming, new attraction. Veterans’ Park, located directly in front of Fort Uncompahgre, was celebrated as a proud upcoming stopping point for the City of...
DELTA, CO
Delta County Independent

Delta approves 2022 budget for a ‘very different’ budget year

The Delta City Council approved the city-wide 2022 budget at its Tuesday session, passing a resolution for the appropriations along with it. The required public hearing prior to approval of the budget was empty, involving no public comment. The hearing was opened and almost immediately closed again. In overview, staff...
DELTA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy