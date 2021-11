Football head coach Steve Sarkisian Weekly Press Conference. "Just a (quick) recap of the ballgame from Saturday night.; I kind of want to reiterate a little bit of what I said after the game. I thought the first half defense played really, really good football. (They) did a nice job on the sudden change of (possession of) holding them to a field goal after the turnover on the first drive and really played well that whole half. It was unfortunate (that) we missed a couple opportunities offensively in that first half that could have maybe changed some of the complexion of the game.

FOOTBALL ・ 9 DAYS AGO