WICHITA, Kansas - On a day when Wichita State struggled to get anything going on offense, the Shockers were in need of any sort of spark to get them going. Ricky Council IV stepped into the starting lineup for Wichita State and took the game into his own hands. The junior transfer from Vincennes dropped his career-high,19-points, in a close 64-58 win over South Alabama (1-1).

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO