2 shot dead in vehicle in Centennial, sheriff's office says

DENVER – Two people were shot and killed Monday afternoon in a pickup truck that then crashed in Centennial, according to a spokesperson for the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 3:36 p.m. in the 10700 block of E. Geddes Ave., just east of the intersection with S. Havana Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

John Bartmann, a spokesperson for the ACSO, called the incident a double shooting and said the vehicle the people were in “was mobile at the time of the shooting” and crashed afterward.

He said in an interview around 5:30 p.m. that the two people were found dead inside the vehicle but that investigators did not know the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Bartmann said officials believe the shooting deaths were an "isolated incident" and said he could not say whether the bullets fired came from inside or outside of the vehicle.

There were numerous law enforcement officers at the scene late Monday afternoon, and eastbound Geddes Ave. was closed between S. Iola Street and S. Joliet Street as of 5:20 p.m.

Video from the scene showed a black pickup truck with a sheet around it in the parking lot at the scene and another white pickup truck that appeared to have crashed about 100 feet away.

Bartmann said the black truck was the one in which the people were found dead and that it had hopped the curb into the parking lot, striking the white pickup truck, which was unoccupied at the time.

Bartmann says the sheriff's office is asking anyone who saw anything out of the ordinary in the area around 3:30 p.m. to call investigators. Crews will be at the scene into the evening investigating, he said.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.