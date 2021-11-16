Food prices soaring ahead of the holidays

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – With prices for food going up, groups which provide groceries for those in need are being caught in need as well. One example is the Action Center on 14th Avenue in Lakewood. They come by car, on foot, or send someone here for them, all in need of food. Some like Danielle Micheletti. (credit: CBS) “We were doing alright and then the pandemic hit, and everybody needed a little extra help,” she said while picking up boxes of groceries which were put into her car by volunteers. Micheletti and her husband work, but with two children it’s hard to put food...

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO