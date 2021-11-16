ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food prices soaring ahead of the holidays

NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs millions prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving, the price of everything...

www.nbcnews.com

Fast Company

Thanksgiving food shortages: These items are already sold out

This November’s Thanksgiving meal could be leaner than those of years past, thanks to a cornucopia of economic crises stemming from supply chain dysfunction, labor shortages, and a crop season addled by bad weather. According to numbers from big data research firm IRI, Thanksgiving dinner staples are already dwindling from...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
New Times

Meat prices are soaring, but SLO County eateries plan to provide delicious holiday dinners for all budgets

If you've already started shopping for Thanksgiving dinner this year, you may have noticed two things: bare shelves and high food prices. Shopping for the approaching holidays is shaping up to be a more difficult and costly affair, according to Chicago-based Information Resources Inc (IRI). The market researcher said in October that the latest data from its supply chain index shows high out-of-stock rates for Thanksgiving-related food categories across stores nationally.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
CBS Denver

Colorado Food Banks Grapple With ‘Substantially Less Food’ Ahead Of Holidays

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – With prices for food going up, groups which provide groceries for those in need are being caught in need as well. One example is the Action Center on 14th Avenue in Lakewood. They come by car, on foot, or send someone here for them, all in need of food. Some like Danielle Micheletti. (credit: CBS) “We were doing alright and then the pandemic hit, and everybody needed a little extra help,” she said while picking up boxes of groceries which were put into her car by volunteers. Micheletti and her husband work, but with two children it’s hard to put food...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Philly

Higher Costs, Shipping Delays ‘Really Putting A Strain’ On Local Food Banks As Thanksgiving Approaches

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — Food pantries are seeing an increase in the number of people needing help to feed their families. Now, the Food Bank of South Jersey is sounding the alarm as Thanksgiving approaches. Shipping delays and higher costs are some of the problems that food banks are dealing with, so they’re doing their best to make sure that every family is taken care of as the holidays approach. Food is flying off the shelves at the Food Bank of South Jersey in Pennsauken. “From up top, across and over is, we’re probably turning this over every 25 days,” Food Bank of...
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

Inflation surged in October, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index Summary. Compared to October 2020, prices rose by 6.2%. The BLS reported this was the largest jump since November 1990. The prices of a number of items rose at a pace well into the double digits. The price of this item […]
BUSINESS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Supply chain issues, rising food prices ahead of Thanksgiving

MILWAUKEE - With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, enthusiasm about the holiday is mounting. Meanwhile, it seems prices are also expected to be high for both shoppers and businesses this season. Here's what consumers can expect and ways to stretch your dollars. Leslie Sarasin, with the Food Industry Association,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC News

Supply chain crisis causes liquor shortages ahead of holidays

1 Day Walk-in Shower Installation: See How Much It Will Cost You. Do You Know What Is Key to A Healthy Canine Lifespan?. Everything You Need to Know about macOS MontereymacOS Monterey: A Quick Tour with Tips & Hacks. Undo. Fashion In USA /. SPONSORED. This scarf is quickly becoming...
ECONOMY
WTOP

Rising prices threaten profit margins at food companies

Albertsons, Mondelez and Kroger are among a wide range of companies whose profits could be squeezed from rising food prices if inflation keeps running hot. So far grocery stores, restaurants and food producers have passed along much of inflation’s impact to consumers, who have eaten most of the increase. The industry’s profit margins have been tightening throughout 2021 and analysts are growing concerned that margins could feel an even tighter pinch as companies absorb more of the persistently rising costs and consumers possibly change shopping habits to adapt.
BUSINESS
CBS DFW

Happy Thanksgiving, Gasoline Prices Drop Ahead of Busy Holiday Travel Week

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — AAA Texas, the statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.03 a gallon for regular unleaded. That price is four cents less than on this day last week and $1.23 more compared to this time last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.22 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.87 per gallon. Drivers topping off their tanks in Dallas will pay an average $3.08 a gallon for unleaded. And folks in Arlington and Fort Worth will save a penny, since the...
AMARILLO, TX
TODAY.com

Where to get a free turkey for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving will be here before we know it. And no matter where you stand on the brining issue or the best way to roast a turkey, chances are you have a lot of grocery shopping in store the next few weeks. However, that shopping list is about to get a...
CNN

Thanksgiving essentials are out of stock

New York (CNN Business) — If you're noticing empty shelves when shopping for Thanksgiving, you're not alone. In the week ending November 7, retailers were running lower on stock of essential Thanksgiving items compared to the same time last year, according to IRI, a market research firm that tracks US retail sales.

