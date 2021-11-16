ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Amerks goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen named AHL Player of the Week

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVMXy_0cxhYQgp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XsvH8_0cxhYQgp00

The American Hockey League announced today that Rochester Americans goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 14, 2021.

Luukkonen made three starts last week and faced a fusillade of 117 shots, allowing only five goals (1.68, .957) and registering the first shutout of his AHL career.

On Wednesday evening, Luukkonen turned aside 41 shots and was named the game’s first star as Rochester posted a 5-1 victory at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He made 39 saves in a loss to Cleveland on Friday before coming back with a 32-save performance in a 4-0 victory over the Monsters on Saturday night.

Luukkonen, 22, has a 4-4-0 record in eight appearances for the Amerks this season with a 3.37 goals-against average and an .891 save percentage — including a 1.77 GAA and .949 save percentage so far during the month of November.

He has appeared in 33 career AHL games with Rochester, posting a record of 15-13-5 (3.35, .887) with one shutout. Luukkonen, a native of Espoo, Finland, won a gold medal at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship, and was named the Ontario Hockey League’s most outstanding player and goaltender of the year in 2018-19.

A second-round choice by Buffalo in the 2017 NHL Draft, Luukkonen made his NHL debut with the Sabres last season, appearing in four games and earning a victory in his first outing on Apr. 23, 2021, vs. Boston.

Comments / 0

Related
rochesterfirst.com

Luukkonen blanks Monsters for first AHL shutout

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped all 32 shots he facedfor his fist American Hockey League shutout to backstop the Rochester Americans (7-4-0-0) to a 4-0 win over the Cleveland Monsters (5-2-1-3) Saturday at The Blue Cross Arena. TEAM123OTSOFINAL. Cleveland000——0 Rochester211——4 Amerks forwards JJ Peterka (1+1) and Jack Quinn...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

When Does Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Take Over In Buffalo?

After some truly abysmal seasons and the departures of several top players, including face of the franchise Jack Eichel, it is nice to see the Buffalo Sabres not among the worst teams in the league with more than a month of the season complete. The Sabres sit at .500, which is of course not extraordinary, but is far better than most would have expected, especially when they share the same points percentage as the Pittsburgh Penguins and are ahead of recent Stanley Cup finalists in the Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goaltender#Nhl Draft#Amerks#Americans#Wilkes Barre Scranton#Sabres
markerzone.com

KRAKEN OWNERSHIP GROUP UNVEIL NAME, LOGO FOR THEIR AHL FRANCHISE

The Seattle Kraken's AHL team finally has a name and logo. Oak View Group, the owners of the Kraken announced on Friday afternoon that the team's AHL franchise will be named the Coachella Valley Firebirds. "Over the last two years, and after listening to fans, our leadership, and partners, we've...
NHL
rmucolonials.com

Glorioso Named #HLMSOC Defensive Player Of The Week

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Senior goalkeeper Grant Glorioso was named Horizon League Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in goal against IUPUI, the conference announced Thursday. It marks the first career DPOW win for the Wexford, Pa. native. Glorioso picked up his second clean sheet of the season in...
WEXFORD, PA
flohockey.tv

Florida Everblades' Winiecki Named ECHL Player Of The Week

Blake Winiecki of the Florida Everblades is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 1-7. Winiecki scored five goals, added two assists and was a +6 in three games last week. The 27-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win at Maine on Friday, tallied...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
Gwinnett Daily Post

Gladiators' Tyler Parks named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

The ECHL announced Tuesday that the Atlanta Gladiators' Tyler Parks has been named the ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 1-7. Parks went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.60 goals-against average and a save percentage of .974 in two appearances last week. The 29-year-old made 17 saves in a...
NHL
chatsports.com

Johnson Named Root Sports Player of the Week

FARMINGTON, Utah - Roshaun Johnson scored a school-record six touchdowns and ran for a career-high 174 yards to lead the Vandals to a 42-24 win over Southern Utah. For his efforts, he was named the ROOT SPORTS Big Sky Football Offensive Player of the Week. Johnson carried the ball 30...
COLLEGE SPORTS
scsuhuskies.com

Shea Named NSIC Offensive Player of the Week

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Soccer senior forward Claire Shea (Excelsior, Minn.) was named Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Offensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday. Shea is the second Husky to earn the honor, following Nicole Friis who was named Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 27.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
walsh.edu

Parraguez Named Defensive Player of the Week

NORTH CANTON, Ohio - On the heels of a Great Midwest Women's Soccer Quarterfinal win against Findlay, the Great Midwest Athletic Conference awarded goalkeeper Romina Parraguez with Defensive Player of the Week honors on Tuesday (Nov. 9). Parraguez played 110 minutes plus some on Saturday as the Cavaliers pulled the...
NORTH CANTON, OH
chronicle-express.com

Billings named Empire 8 Player of the Week

KEUKA PARK — Keuka College freshman Kirstin Billings, of Hilton, was named Empire 8 Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week on Monday afternoon. It was a career week to end the rookie season for Billings. She opened the week with a goal in Keuka College's 2-0 win over Elmira College. Billings then scored the first two goals, including what proved to be the game-winner, in Keuka's 3-1 victory over Oswego State. The freshman then capped her week with an assist on Keuka's lone goal in a 3-1 loss at Hartwick College on Saturday.
KEUKA PARK, NY
siouxlandnews.com

Carter named NAIA special teams player of the week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Thanks to a pair of 40-plus yard field goals and a 7-to-7 PAT performance, Morningside kicker Chase Carter was named the NAIA Player of the Week. Carter has also won three straight GPAC Player of the Week honors.
SIOUX CITY, IA
R Scarlet Knights

Gianna Glatz Named National Defensive Player of the Week

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - No. 1 Rutgers field hockey goalkeeper Gianna Glatz was named the national Defensive Player of the Week by the NFHCA. The Big Ten Co-Player of the Year backstopped RU to a Big Ten Tournament championship, the team's first career conference crown. Glatz made 10 saves throughout the...
MEDFORD, NJ
newswatchman.com

Rio's Skeens named RSC Player of the Week

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio -- University of Rio Grande guard/forward Ella Skeens is the first selection for River States Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week this year after her performance Nov. 1-7. The Chillicothe, Ohio, junior put up 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game as the RedStorm went 2-0 at the RedStorm Classic. She shot 52 percent from the field (16 for 31), was 5 for 7 from long range and was a perfect 10 for 10 from the foul line.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
pbasailfish.com

Madison Chiola Named SSC Defensive Player of the Week

MELBOURNE, Fla- The Palm Beach Atlantic women's soccer team received an individual award from the Sunshine State Conference today after PBA goalkeeper Madison Chiola was named Defensive Player of the Week. Chiola marks the second Sailfish that's earned SSC Player of the Week honors. Goals from Angel Shamba and Halie...
SOCCER
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

51K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy