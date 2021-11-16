ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

YUKI – The Review

By Mr. PSVR
theplaystationbrahs.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we were all younger, we had our favorite toys to play with and it was up to us to use our imaginations to help bring the adventures to life. Sometimes we would play with our friends and, when combined with their toys, made it for one of the greatest adventures...

PlayStation LifeStyle

Enter a Child’s Imagination in Colorful PS VR Bullet Hell ‘Yuki’ Next Week

Award-winning Brazilian studio ARVORE Immersive Experiences has announced that its colorful virtual reality bullet hell, Yuki, will release on the PlayStation VR on Tuesday, November 16th. The game released on Oculus Quest and PC VR headsets earlier this year, and garnered positive reviews. Titular character Yuki is a space ranger...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: Embark on this bullet hell adventure with Yuki on PS VR next week

Yuki revolves around the titular character, a Space Ranger whose duty is to guard the Star Flower, a celestial body responsible for nurturing the universe with creativity. The object of desire of the evil Yokaliens, Yuki sees her beloved universe in danger once they steal all of its creative force, setting the universe towards a destructive path. Joined by the immeasurable powers of a kid’s wild imagination, Yuki will blast through infinite bullets and chilling creatures so that together, they can save the universe.
VIDEO GAMES
gamecritics.com

Recompile Review

HIGH A stylish, polygonal TRON-like aesthetic. LOW Infuriating level design. WTF Having to wait a full 10 seconds to respawn after each death. Taking a journey inside a computer has long been the dream of the ’80s generation, ever since the release of the seminal 1982 film TRON, which — while not a huge influence on gaming — was an important franchise for computer fanatics all over the world.
VIDEO GAMES
gamecritics.com

Grotto Review

HIGH A strong emotional narrative that wastes no time. LOW Struggling to make one’s answers understood. WTF Finding out only at the end about the command to insta-travel. As Grotto begins, the player awakes by a fire in a cave. While we are not restrained, the connections to Plato’s famous allegory can already be made, because — similarly to the Greek’s philosopher’s retelling of Socrates’ theory about seeing the truth as shadows on a wall — the player will have to struggle to get to the truth and to communicate with others. But, well… that’s the role of a soothsayer.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fully Charged#Thanksgiving#Arvore
148apps.com

Sparklite review

While fun enough for what it is, Sparklite’s component parts don’t fit together as well as they should and it mobile version has some key issues holding it back. Sparklite's inspirations are very easy to parse. This friendly-looking, pixel-art action adventure combines the overhead, exploration-focused gameplay of throwback Legend of Zelda titles and throws in procedural generation and roguelite progression in the vein of something like Dead Cells. On paper, it sounds great, but Sparklite's interlocking components don't quite come together in a satisfying way, and it doesn't help that its mobile version feels a bit lacking.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Into The Pit Review

Roguelikes and Rogue-lites come in many shapes and sizes, all with their own quirks and methods of progression. The addictive gameplay loop that comes from failing and retrying until you’re either lucky enough to be blessed with a build or absolutely trounce through the entire dungeon with pure skill is one that comes from few other places. Into The Pit’s playstyle is particularly well suited for the latter, as it is an FPS. Marching through hordes of demons with magical gun hands has never felt quite as fun, even if it does get a bit repetitive.
VIDEO GAMES
jumpdashroll.com

Growbot Review

Growbot is the cutest game you’re likely to play all year. Developer Wabisabi Play has crafted a delightful puzzle adventure which streamlines the usual point-and-click experience while still telling an engaging story. The titular character is Nara, a growbot on a space station who is embarking on her captaincy training....
VIDEO GAMES
theplaystationbrahs.com

Gravitational – The Review

If you were a scientist on the verge of a major discovery, how far would you take the experiments in order to make sure the results would be as impactful as possible? Would you do anything and everything to ensure you would be the first one with the answers or would you maybe take the safer approach of the wait and see? Fining the answers can be a lot of work and sometimes there is a danger that may come out of it. But does developer Electric Monkeys show us puzzle-solving in zero gravity? Let’s find out with Gravitational for PlayStation VR.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
thexboxhub.com

The Riftbreaker Review

EXOR Studios have created something which is a fairly new concept in gaming. Well, I say fairly new, as it’s more of a mashup of existing game styles, but one that has been executed very well. The Riftbreaker is a base building, survival game with action RPG elements. Now, if this sounds like They Are Billions, as an example, there’s a good reason for that: there are a lot of elements in common. In fact this borrows from a lot of games: a dash of Diablo, a splash of Command and Conquer and just a hint of They Are Billions, all blended together. But is this a case of a blend too far? It’s time to travel the galaxy to find out.
VIDEO GAMES
gamecritics.com

Gloomhaven Review

LOW Spending an hour clearing a dungeon, only to be killed by the last enemy. WTF Online play is quite troublesome. Digital versions of tabletop RPGs can sometimes be marvelous. On one hand, they allow us to play even when we’re lacking real life friends, and having new features that would only work when automated can enhance the experience. However, some titles are so complex and so linked to their real-world version that recreating them might miss what makes them great. At this exact crossroads sits Gloomhaven.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingrespawn.com

Gynoug Review

Gynoug is a pretty intense nostalgia trip for those who crave some hardcore 90s side-scrolling shoot-em-ups. Players take the role of Wor, an angel on a mission to defeat the Destroyer and its demons that aim to spread their evil as far as possible. Packed with grotesque monsters and bosses, Gynoug is a short but fun port originally released on the Sega Genesis in 1991.
VIDEO GAMES
justpushstart.com

Llamaland Review

Llamaland is the brand new tile placement board game from publisher Lookout Games. Designed by Phil Walker-Harding, utilizing polyomino shapes, the game sees 2 – 4 players expanding their hills and mountains, feeding llamas and getting help from the locals. In around 45 minutes players will have harvested corn, cocoa and potatoes and placed llamas around their built up hills – all in the aim of scoring points. However, is it a joy to be surrounded by llamas? Let’s find out!
HOBBIES
newgamenetwork.com

Bloodshore Review

While once largely dormant, full-motion video games have made a resurgence in recent years. So much so, that some publishers such as Wales Interactive have gone largely all-in on the genre. With the sudden abundance of games made with live action video, a variety of scenarios have thus far been covered – from thrillers to adventures. It's perhaps no surprise then that the genre would eventually make its way to some of the most popular tropes in gaming, the Battle Royale. The recently released Bloodshore tries to incorporate this every man for himself scenario in a FMV experience. Unfortunately, the game ends up bringing together the less pleasant experiences of both things it tries to combine.
VIDEO GAMES
theplaystationbrahs.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Update 1.05/1.005.000 Adds Raytracing mode on the PS5

Gaining praise from both critics and fans, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy from Eidos-Montreal has had all of us fans hooked on a feeling since release. Now the team at Eidos-Montreal is giving us console gamers even more graphical options to choose from, as raytracing (only on the PS5) arrives today with Update 1.05/1.005.000 on the PS4/PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
theplaystationbrahs.com

Do Not Open Welcomes You Within A Warped, Terrifying, and Oppressive Environment…

Back at the end of September, we got a taste of Do Not Open when it comes to PlayStation VR. But it looks like there is some news regarding this title. The goal was to have Do Not Open releasing hopefully in time for this past Halloween, it looks like the developers want some more time in order to make it the best experience possible and it looks like the new targeted goal of mid-2022. This is not a bad thing at all. In fact, if this is even a Halloween 2022 release just to get in the spirit of things, that would work as well.
VIDEO GAMES
theplaystationbrahs.com

Pac-Man Museum+ Announced for Early 2022; Will Contain 14 Games

Considering the fact that Bandai Namco releases (or re-releases) a Pac-Man game or three on a year basis, it’s nearly impossible for you to tell me that you’ve never played one before. If you haven’t played PM before, then get ready because they’re about to unleash upon us a mighty...
VIDEO GAMES
theplaystationbrahs.com

Are You Truly Prepared For After The Fall?

It’s been a long journey since we first heard about After the Fall in June of 2019 where VR and FPS come together to bring an epic and intense co-op experience in a post-apocalyptic world filled with the mutated, the twisted, and the undead to bring the action to you on all platforms. Then in March of 2021, we were introduced into its cinematic world. Then a month later, we learned more about the co-op cross-platform multiplayer action. Then just a few months later, we got a closer look at some of the enemies we can expect to face. Then just a few weeks later, we were told about the replayability VR action that is coming. The hype was getting more real, but then the news came of the delay. Then in October, we received the good news when we would be part of the action.
VIDEO GAMES
theplaystationbrahs.com

Win A PlayStation VR Code For Gravitational…

As we are in the full swing of the holiday season, there is always a good time for the giving season. And that is why you have the opportunity to win one NA PlayStation VR code for the game Gravitational. Thanks to the developer Electric Monkeys and Perp Games, you have the chance to win the game. The rules are very simple and you can find out more information below. Good luck to all those that take the time to enter and Happy Holidays.
VIDEO GAMES

