New Maytag Freezer Wants to ‘live in the garage’

Whirlpool Corporation’s Maytag brand is rolling out a new Maytag® Chest Freezer to provide consumers with a dependable food storage experience even in varying conditions. Perhaps like those in your garage!. Specifically built for the garage, the new Maytag® Chest Freezer with Garage Ready in Freezer Mode has been...
Four years ago, when they were running out of room in their two-bedroom bungalow, Pastor Alvarado and Gennifer Leong-Alvarado went to architects Rebecca Rudolph and Catherine Johnson of with a proposition. Could they design a multipurpose room that served not just them but their extended family? As much as they...
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
Tiny homes are perfect for those who want to live a simpler life and reduce everything they own to minimal sizes and amounts. Tiny houses can usually be ordered and customized on request and this home is no different. The unit is 12’ wide and 30’ long and the starting...
A garage renovation that transforms it into an additional room gives homeowners more space when they have limited options for expansion outside or their house doesn’t have a basement. Most often homeowners are looking at a plan to convert a garage into a bedroom or rec room. Conversely, you might just want to upgrade your storage or workspace. Whatever the case, many contractors now specialize in garage conversions and can help you bring your vision to life. Garage upgrades tend to improve your resale value as well, provided they’re not too specific. A hobby room dedicated to your favorite college team will make you very happy, but might limit your resale options more than a living suite would.
Q: We’re building a bedroom addition complete with a master bath. We plan to install an alcove-type shower or tub/shower unit. We also want a glass shower door in place of a shower curtain. What glass door choices can work for us?. A: Upgrading to a glass door for a...
Don’t have any space left in your kitchen fridge for the groceries? You must be considering getting another fridge for your house. Possibly one in the garage so you can keep extra items in there? No doubt, it’s a good idea. You can optimize your garage space and also use it to access snacks and drinks easily when working in your garage.
People with garages often feel overwhelmed by how easily they become the default space to store absolutely everything but their car. People without garages often long to have one — a place they envision could store items such as tools, garden equipment or a bag of soccer balls. Although there...
When New Zealand–based creative Jess Hall finished her primary bathroom renovation, she was left with excess countertop marble and nowhere to put it. Scrappy by nature—Hall went dumpster diving to find many of the materials for her family’s historic hall-turned-home—she couldn’t let this last bit go to waste. In need of a spot to put essentials in one of the other bathrooms (the sink is especially tiny to fit the narrow space), she broke the large piece into smaller segments with a hammer. A few hours later, the result was chic bathroom storage—no power tools required.
If there’s one thing that COVID-19 has taught us (though there are plenty), it’s that maintaining cleanliness and hygiene, and sanitizing everything and anything in sight is a must. It’s also turned most of us into homebodies -irrespective of whether we were originally one or not. Since we spend most of our time at home, our mind automatically hones in on maintaining and taking the best care of our home. At least it does for me, once I wrap up my work! And a couple of innovative and unique home appliances can really help us with this. If you’re in a mood to Marie Kondo your home, or simply want to complete your chores easily and efficiently, these handy appliances will perfectly assist you in doing so. From a space-saving vacuum cleaner that breaks down into 4 parts to a drone that cleans your windows for you – we have curated a whole range of nifty gadgets that promise to be the ultimate sidekick during your cleaning expeditions at home. Happy cleaning!
The Draper is a tiny home from Colorado-based RV company, Land Ark that features a mudroom, clerestory windows, and versatile interior design elements to find a balance between adventurous spontaneity and homelike comfort. If you’re interested in tiny homes, chances are you’re itching for a getaway. Across the world, tiny...
For people who have been priced out of the traditional housing market, don't need a ton of space or prefer creating a smaller carbon footprint, some have found tiny homes a suitable alternative to larger, pricier houses. A tiny house isn't just a home that's smaller than usual. While definitions...
Sergey Lesnoy and his friend Tyson are the industrious type, that is for sure. Once you have had the chance to see the results of their handiwork, you won’t be able to believe what they have pulled off. These two men managed to find some wooden pallets and make magic...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Bunk beds are an ideal sleeping solution for shared rooms without a lot of space to accommodate two beds. Bunk beds with desks take the space-saving design even further by incorporating a workstation. Some even include shelves and drawers to provide children additional storage space for their belongings, making them truly an all-in-one solution for several needs.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As every person with an outdated, scuffed-up rental kitchen will tell you, you can slowly change the grim state of your cook space by adding design-conscious accents. The linoleum countertops look a little less dingy when they’re half-covered with stackable crates; yellow pine cabinets look a little less dated when a collection of cool pottery crowns on top; gnarled wooden floors look less grisly when cheery rugs stretch out across them. The struggle is real, and it’s one I’m intimately familiar with, living in a hundred-year-old building in Old Irving Park in Chicago. My kitchen has seen better days, but I found that being picky about what kind of small appliances I buy has helped spruce it up.
We visited a Houston-area tiny home community to find out what the buzz is all about. There’s a reason shows like Tiny House Nation, Tiny House Hunters and Tiny Paradise are so popular. The idea of downsizing — of getting rid of all that junk that’s cluttering your house — appeals to a lot of people.
Looking for a tiny home of your dreams? You would like such a dwelling but are reluctant to spending much on it? We introduce you to the arched cabin! The standard 8 by 8 model can be yours for under $1,500 but if you want, there are larger sizes like 24 by 24. Not only you can save a lot of money by choosing this particular type of tiny home, but the company that sells them will also construct the entire thing after delivering it to your address. The design is modern and you are free to decorate it in any way you want. Browse through the pictures to get a better view of what life in one of these cabins would be like.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When interior decorator Katie Woodman and her husband, Joseph, first found their split-level house in Ft. Collins, Colorado, they fell hard for its unique features including a treehouse-like upper deck, a huge wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and a large solarium perfect for plant babies. For as much charm as the home packed though, some of the ‘70s era quirks just didn’t mesh with the couple’s aesthetic, from orange floral carpeting and popcorn ceilings to dark wood doors and trim plus a few weirdly-placed walls, the worst of which was bringing their cook space down.
Nothing marks the start of the holiday season quite like bringing out a dusty box of holiday decor from the depths of a storage closet, turning on a cheesy Christmas movie starring Vanessa Hudgens for some cheerful background noise, whipping up some hot chocolate, and decking the halls to make your home a festive wonderland.
Solid furniture pieces can last a lifetime, especially when you consider that they’re ideal for making over again and again to suit changing tastes. This project from Lucas and Emily Shaw (@EmmyLuDesigns) is a great example of how a classic piece can be adapted for new styles. Emily and Lucas...
Comments / 8