WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A threat to the chicken plant in West Columbia is being taken seriously by the West Columbia Police department. At about 7:30 pm a post on the West Columbia Police department Facebook page asked residents to avoid the 400 block of Sunset Blvd as it is closed. This is the road in front of the House of Raeford Manufacturing facility.

WEST COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO