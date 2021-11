MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As inflation prices soar, food pantries are running low. And some people who planned to have a turkey dinner for Thanksgiving are questioning if they can actually afford it. To help those in need, food distribution sites are popping up throughout the county. Coffee, rice, spaghetti – these are just some of the grocery items Miami-Dade County Commissioner Manolo Reyes handed out Tuesday. He surprised low-income seniors, giving out 400 turkeys and more than 700 bags of groceries. “Oh! I’m too happy. A little bit too happy,” said Isabel Tay when she received her turkey. Because of inflation, many people...

