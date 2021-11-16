Seahawks teams up with local organizations to end youth homelessness

A local nonprofit got some much-needed help from the community to continue to help North Texas families with small children when they need the help the most. Their fundraising party was back this year after being canceled because of the pandemic last year. The Hope Supply Company, which is the...
On a day when veterans were celebrated across the country, one received a very special gift in Kern County. When Kenneth O’Neal moved into his trailer about a year and a half ago, there was one big problem. The 81-year-old Air Force veteran struggled to ascend four steps leading into his new home. After an undiagnosed medical issue limited his mobility, he started using a walker, and on occasion, he fell when using the steps.
At the local level, StandUp for Kids Hampton Roads, organizers say the pandemic has impacted how they're able to operate. But in spite of that, they are determined to reduce youth homelessness in our area.
This year’s been a tumultuous one. At one point, it seemed to give us a small taste of the world we once knew—only to hit us with the Delta variant, economy-halting supply chain issues, and a whole lot more uncertainty. But there’s one thing that’s stayed steady amid all the...
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Two nonprofits in Matthews are teaming up to make a real difference for children facing homelessness in the Charlotte area this holiday season. Bright Blessings works with local school districts and shelters in six counties to support homeless and impoverished children. In October, Bright Blessings surpassed a huge milestone by serving over 130,000 children in the area since opening in 2019.
With the season of giving among us, local organizations are teaming up to host a Thanksgiving food distribution . The distribution will take place Saturday, November 20, at Sherwood Hope Center from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Volunteers spent their Thursday prepping for the food drive as they bagged locally-grown...
WOOD COUNTY — A pair of women in the Mid-Ohio Valley are banding together to give foster children a gift they can treasure forever. Valerie Huck, one of the owners of Stoked Coffee, and Jackie Sapio, broker/owner of Mid-Ohio Valley Anchor Realty, were friends on social media and decided to meet up in person.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins alongside Feeding South Florida, and community groups helped to gift hundreds of families a Thanksgiving meal Tuesday. At a time when the price of a traditional Thanksgiving meal has soared, this one was free. “The pandemic be messing up so bad so this right...
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - StandUp for Kids is a local nonprofit organization that serves youth up to age 24 and their dependents through various programs. Co-Executive Director Nicole Pixler joins us to share more about the organization and the work they do to help those in need. For more information...
AUSTIN, Texas – Austin FC goalkeeper, Brad Stuver, teamed up with The Laundry Project on Saturday to offer free laundry services. Brad Stuver and his wife Ashley have been in collaboration with the Laundry Project for eight years. The organization works with local laundromats to provide free laundry services for low-income families.
The amount of time foster children in Texas are spending in hotels, offices and other inadequate places has risen more than 1,000% since December 2019. Children in the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services’ custody were spending an average of 18.2 days without placement in August 2021 compared with 1.6 days in December 2019, according to a September report by the DFPS.
SEATTLE - The local organization Food Lifeline is expanding and upgrading to help feed more families throughout the region. On Thursday, the hunger-relief agency unveiled a new expanded freezer/cooler space that adds more than 9,00 square feet to its existing cooler facility and will allow the organization to store an additional 1.3 million pounds of food every day.
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Local youth development-focused nonprofits Son of a Saint and Youth Empowerment Project (YEP) are teaming up to host and facilitate a #HashtagLunchbag service initiative on Sunday, Nov. 21. The team activity will help support the members of our community currently experiencing homelessness and food insecurity by providing meals and positive interactions. Son of a Saint’s mentees, mentors, and staff will join YEP mentors and mentees for a day of service, collaboration, and connection.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A healthcare organization teamed up with a local church Thursday night to make sure everyone has a turkey at their table this Thanksgiving. Molina Healthcare and the Prince of Peace Christian Church held a giveaway on Buffalo’s West Side. More than 200 turkeys were given out...
Comments / 0