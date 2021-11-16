Seahawks teams up with local organizations to end youth homelessness

On a day when veterans were celebrated across the country, one received a very special gift in Kern County. When Kenneth O’Neal moved into his trailer about a year and a half ago, there was one big problem. The 81-year-old Air Force veteran struggled to ascend four steps leading into his new home. After an undiagnosed medical issue limited his mobility, he started using a walker, and on occasion, he fell when using the steps.

