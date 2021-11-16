ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloé Kardashian Looks Incredibly Fit In Sexy Black Latex Bodysuit — Watch

By Jessica Wang
 3 days ago
Khloé Kardashian teased a sexy new latex bodysuit from her celebrity-favorite clothing brand Good American.

Khloé Kardashian modeled a new product from her clothing brand Good American. The media personality, 37, rocked a black latex bodysuit in a new video shared by Good American on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 15. The long sleeve bodysuit has a zipper for the cleavage section.

The new product will be available to shop on Thursday, Nov. 18. A version without sleeves will also be available in the Good Body collection, as well as a two-piece set. Good Body’s debut comes after Good American released RSVP Ready, a collection of sequin and polyester products ideal for the holiday gatherings ahead. In the shoes department, the brand brought back Cinder-f*cking-rella, a collection of pumps, heels, and wedges with transparent features that evoke Cinderella’s glass slipper.

Khloé launched Good American in 2016 with Emma Grede. The brand has been heralded for its size inclusivity, finding fans in Hollywood, too. Chrissy Teigen, Kelly Rowland, and Ashley Graham are among the celebrities who have been spotted in the brand’s denim. The View host Whoopi Goldberg is also a fan of the brand, having included Good American in a segment that spotlighted her favorite things.

The co-host recently turned 66 on Nov. 13. In a celebratory birthday show on The View on Friday, Nov. 12, a series of celebrity friends sent in celebratory video messages, including Khloé, who said she was “honored” that Whoopi loved her brand. “Happy birthday Whoopi!” her message began. “I am wishing you the most magical, beautiful and blessed birthday. I hope you have the best year, that you’re healthy, you’re happy, and that you are just staying as fabulous as ever.”

She added, “We all love, adore and appreciate you for all that you do and all that you give us, and I am just so honored to hear that you are a fan of Good American. I am the biggest fan of yours. I honor you and respect you and I wish you only beautiful blessings. Have the best birthday. Cheers to many, many more.” After the message aired, Whoopi showed off her Good American jeans to the audience and quipped, “I’m telling you, these jeans are fly!”

