Rockford, IL

Staying healthy during deer hunting season

By WTVO
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Friday marks the start of firearms deer season in Illinois, and doctors want to make sure people are safe.

Doctors said accidental shootings are common, but can be avoided. First, hunters should be sure to clearly identify their target and what is behind it, and to never shoot at movement in brush. It is also important not to shoot over the crest of a hill, or towards buildings.

The most common injury emergency room doctors see involves deer stands.

“More commonly, folks fall out of their tree stand going up, or coming down, and that’s why it’s really imperative that you have a harness that you wear, that keeps you connected to that tree from the minute you leave the ground until the minute you get back on the ground,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof, Emergency Medicine at UW Health.

Doctors also said hunters should be mindful of their health, and to not over do it. Hunters should also make sure that someone knows where they are, and to bring their cell phone.

