Thursday was an absolute whirlwind on the Odell Beckham Jr. news front. After it was reported that he was going to wait until after the Week 10 games to make a decision, news dropped that he was choosing between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers, with the Rams being a team that hadn’t been reported as a top suitor. Soon after, it was reported that Beckham was finalizing a deal with the Rams, but conflicting reports suggested he was still “on the fence.”

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO