Sneads Ferry, NC

‘It’s just a senseless killing;’ Man pleads guilty, is sentenced in 2018 murder in Sneads Ferry

By Cheyenne Pagan
 8 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The sentencing for the murder of a man shot and killed in Sneads Ferry back in 2018 took place Monday. John William Price Jr. pled guilty to the murder of Wayne Franklin Curry in Onslow Superior Court.

He plead guilty to second-degree murder and the judge sentenced him to a minimum of 18 years in prison.

“The feeling of just falling to the floor screaming internally and not being able to get it out is still there,” said one of the victims’ daughters, Tiffany Curry.

Emotions were high in court Monday as the victim’s family read their statements to the judge. Tiffany Curry said the question “Do you know Wayne Curry?” replays in her head daily.

“I have physically thought it out more times and process way too much information and still can’t get to the question why? What did my father do to deserve any of this,” said Tiffany Curry.

Her father, Wayne Curry, was shot and killed inside of an RV camper at the Harbor Point Campground. Price admitted at the scene he shot Curry, who had been in a romantic relationship with Price’s estranged wife at the time, Melissa Price.

District Attorney Ernie Lee represented the state in this case and said this is another senseless tragedy.

“Mr. Curry did not deserve to die that day, the defendant should have just walked away been done with the relationship. And instead, he chose to go and take someone’s life. I mean, it’s just a senseless killing, where now we’ve got one dead, and we got one in prison, we’ve got two families devastated,” said Lee.

Curry’s daughter added in her impact statement that her dad had just become a grandfather.

“He was only able to see his grandson one time before his life was unexpectedly taken from him. The joy on his face when he got to me his grandson was more visible than when he found out he was going to be a grandfather,” said Curry.

