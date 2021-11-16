Rockford City Council member pleads guilty to DUI

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford city council member is back in court.

Alderman Bill Rose was arrested at a home on Bentley Drive in July after reportedly refusing a field sobriety test. Rose pled guilty in court Monday to driving under the influence, a Class A misdemeanor, after he drove drunk and allegedly urinated on someone’s garage door.

Police said they also found a loaded handgun in a lock box in Rose’s vehicle.

While Rose would not go on camera, he offered a statement, where he wrote:

“I want to sincerely apologize for my actions on the night of July 22nd. My actions impacted the state, my constituents, but most importantly my neighbors. I want them to know I am sincerely sorry and hope I can make amends to them for my actions. I’d also like to share that I am taking significant actions to change my life and ensure these events don’t ever take place again. I also want to thank my attorney, Alberto Altamore and Renee Luthe from Foundations for helping me navigate through this process. I am bettering my life and with the help of family and friends and I am addressing my physical and spiritual health issues. To everyone who reached out to me during this difficult time, it has made a world of difference to me. I am looking to improve my life and have started this journey moving forward. I am hopeful and feel that no matter what you do in life, you can come back from it.”

The judge told Rose in court that his actions were not very neighborly. He must attend DUI classes, as well as victims of DUI classes.

