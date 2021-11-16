ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Fox News Digital dominates CNN in total multiplatform minutes, views in October 2021

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn
Fox News
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans continue to turn to Fox News Digital for news and analysis, finishing October 2021 at No. 1 in key metrics and surpassing major digital platforms like CNN.com. Fox News reached over 1.8 billion multiplatform views and over 3.3 billion multiplatform minutes, according to Comscore. This exceeds CNN's 1.4 billion multiplatform...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
Washington Post

CNN’s fake ‘reckoning’ over the Steele dossier

A federal indictment unsealed on Nov. 4 against Igor Danchenko, the main collector for the Steele dossier on alleged Trump-Russia coordination, brought that already-discredited document back into the public conversation. Key claims in the indictment, furthermore, snowballed into a big media story, raising specific concerns about reports in the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and ABC News — as well as more general concerns about how outlets such as MSNBC, CNN, McClatchy and Mother Jones handled the story.
POTUS
Fox News

8 times liberal media tried to ruin Thanksgiving, from ditching turkey to declaring ‘genocide’ remains on menu

As Americans prepare to gather with relatives and enjoy a Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, far-left pundits, columnists and news organizations have set their sights on the holiday. Woke critics have labeled Thanksgiving "a celebration of racist genocide," frowned upon eating turkey when "many vegan turkey alternatives" are available and even...
SOCIETY
Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Fox Business#Public Relations#Nbc#Americans#Fox News Digital#Cnn Com#Comscore#Socialbakers
TVShowsAce

What Happened To Jedidiah Duggar & Pregnant Wife Katey?

Where are Jedidiah Duggar and his pregnant wife, Katey Nakatsu? Fans are looking for answers after not hearing from the couple, and they’re wondering what happened to them. The pair hasn’t shared much online in recent months, and fans are worried about what could have happened. Read on to learn everything we know about the situation so far.
CELEBRITIES
Axios

White House pushes back at Rashida Tlaib prison stand

The White House distanced itself from a proposal endorsed by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) that calls for closing federal prisons. "The president does not support abolishing prisons," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a Tuesday briefing. Why it matters: Psaki's remarks come amid a broader discussion on prison...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Primetimer

Report: Fox News stars Bret Baier and Chris Wallace raised objections to Tucker Carlson's Patriot Purge, while two contributors quit in protest

Patriot Purge, the Tucker Carlson Originals Fox Nation docuseries that argued that the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol takeover was a "false flag" and the consequence has been the persecution of conservatives, reportedly rankled several Fox News staffers. Contributors Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes are the first Fox News employees to resign over the three-part docuseries. Meanwhile, NPR's David Folkenflik reports: "Veteran figures on Fox's news side, including political anchors Bret Baier and Chris Wallace, shared their objections with Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and its president of news, Jay Wallace. Those objections rose to Lachlan Murdoch, the chairman and CEO of the network's parent company, Fox Corporation. Through a senior spokeswoman, Scott and Wallace declined comment. Murdoch did not return a request for comment through a spokesman. Goldberg says that he had been assured by Fox's news leaders that, as Trump left Washington D.C. following his defeat, the network would tamp down on incendiary commentary and claims. Instead, Goldberg says, the decision by Fox's election analysts to be the first to project that Biden would win Arizona on Election Night last November led the network's stars, including Carlson, to demonstrate their dedication to Trump and his most adamant fans. And that led Fox's opinion stars to embrace increasingly indefensible positions, Goldberg argues."
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden wants to liberate people from caring for their family

President Joe Biden is really upset that you might be spending too much time with your mother or your children. It’s not entirely clear what Biden is talking about here. The “nearly 2 million” number resembles the 1.8 million-woman reduction in the labor force over the course of the pandemic.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Washington Post

The news about Trump’s potential legal troubles reminds us why we need BBB

As President Biden and Democrats continue pushing for passage of the Build Back Better bill, one of their biggest goals is to show — both with the services it funds and the ways it pays for them — that government can work. And a key part of “working” is to make our system more fair.
POTUS
Fox News

Psaki refuses to retract Biden's characterizations of Kyle Rittenhouse as White supremacist

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday refused to retract comments by President Biden characterizing 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse as a White supremacist. During her daily press briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked whether the president would be willing to apologize for alluding that Rittenhouse is a White supremacist on two separate occasions during the 2020 presidential race.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Fox News

671K+
Followers
128K+
Post
584M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy