Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector Coming to Game Pass and PlayStation this December

PlayStation today confirmed the amount of PS5 titles currently in development at its plethora of development studios. PlayStation 5 officially turns one today. On November 12, 2020 Sony launched the console, which has gone on to be wildly successful despite the persistent global chip shortage that has made finding one nearly impossible. At launch, Sony paired the console with one pure exclusive title (Demon’s Souls), and two cross-gen exclusives (Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure). During the first year, another two pure exclusives would arrive in the form of Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Overall, in the first year, more than 360 games launches on PS5, and there’s more to come.
