Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector Coming to Game Pass and PlayStation this December

Sororitas, a new DLC for Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor-Martyr, arrives next year! The DLC brings a new playable class with it, an Inquisitor with an Adepta Sororitas background. It will launch first on PC, with the update coming to consoles later that same year. The Inquisitor with an Adepta Sororitas background is something surely familiar to fans of the franchise everywhere, so it should fit right in the DLC. Also known as “Sisters of Battle”, they are devout followers of the Emperor, they battle against corruption and heresy all across the Imperium.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO