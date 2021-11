Truth be told, I don’t usually care much for top-down shooters. It isn’t that they can’t be fun but the genre is filled with many uninspired games that all play alike. It’s for this reason that Flow Fire Games’ Synthetik 2 was so interesting to me. Unlike most of its competitors, it tries to be something more than just another generic game. Synthetik 2 is an Early Access top-down shooter that is expected to launch in 2022. Well, it’s actually an isometric shooter if you want to get technical. Regardless it’s set in the future and is the sequel to Synthetik: Legion Rising, a highly acclaimed game from 2018.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO