Today marks good news for fans of physical conventions. PAX has announced that they’ll be returning as physical venues for two different conventions in 2022. First off is PAX Unplugged, which will take place in the Philadelphia Convention Center. It will focus on wireless gaming, such as boardgames and card games. That’ll happen from Friday, December 10th to Sunday, December 12th. The other event we can report on today is PAX East. It’ll be the standard PAX event videogame fans have come to expect, and will take place in the Boston Convention Center from Thursday, April 21st to Sunday, April 24th.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO