Recent Blog Posts

By 2012 Election
Inside Higher Ed
 5 days ago

The possibility of a positive academic workplace post-pandemic future — for some. November 16, 2021 — The 10 years between 18...

www.insidehighered.com

Inside Higher Ed

Career Advice

Christopher Schaberg and his students sketch a portrait of the college classroom after months of COVID. Despite the views of some critics, such programs are generally a good investment, writes Gillian R. Hayes, who offers five strategies for ensuring students have valuable experiences. November 15, 2021. You need guidance beyond...
COLLEGES
Daily Evergreen

Blogging research indispensable in this era

Many researchers these days are averse to blogging their research for a few major concerns: not being paid to write a blog (as opposed to writing journal papers), blogs do not get citations so they do not feel it adds value to their research and they do not have time to do it.
INTERNET
Inside Higher Ed

Coalition Application Didn’t Function on Sunday

The Coalition for College was born, in part, out of a technology problem. In the fall of 2013, the Common Application experienced numerous technology errors, at times leaving students unable to file applications, even as deadlines approached and passed. Two years later, with many colleges frustrated with the Common App,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Higher Ed

Berklee College of Music Goes Online Due to COVID-19

The Berklee College of Music, in Boston, did not have classes Thursday and will have online classes only through Tuesday, Nov. 23. A notice on the college's website said, “Classes will be cancelled for Thursday, November 18, and we will be working with faculty to move to remote instruction beginning Friday, November 19. This mode of instruction will be in effect through Tuesday, November 23. Essential campus operations will remain open under current masking protocols, including residence halls and dining facilities. Administrative offices will remain in operation, and student appointments with staff and faculty can occur remotely during this time.”
BOSTON, MA
#Blog Posts#University Of Austin#Uatx
momblogsociety.com

Advantages of Blogging to Students

Educational blogging provides students with various useful opportunities. With this post, we will learn the usefulness of relying on academic blogging. After you are through with this post, you’ll find it relevant to engage with blogs. Blogs help to provide individuals with information on particular ideas or issues. Academic blogs...
EDUCATION
st-aug.edu

Latest Blog

RALEIGH, NC — The President of Saint Augustine’s University (SAU) Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail is pleased to announce that Dr. Leslie Rodriguez-McClellon has joined SAU as the Senior Vice President of Student Experience and Operations. Dr. Rodriguez-McClellon comes to the University after serving as the Chief of Staff and Executive Director for Strategic Initiatives at Southern University at Shreveport (SUSLA) in Shreveport, Louisiana. During her tenure with SUSLA, she held the positions of Chief Administrative and Operations Officer and the Special Assistant to the Chancellor for Economic Development.
RALEIGH, NC
Inside Higher Ed

The Decisive Decade

The 10 years from 18 to 28 are the decisive decade in a person’s life. Decisions made during this period disproportionately shape a person’s future life trajectory. Mistakes made then carry lifelong consequences. Teens get second chances, but our society is less forgiving of missteps made during the 20s. It’s...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Inside Higher Ed

Youngstown Eliminates 9 Faculty Positions, 26 Programs

Youngstown State University will lay off several faculty members and eliminate more than two dozen degree programs as part of a universitywide effort to achieve financial stability, the Ohio public university announced Monday. Twenty-six programs are marked for elimination, 10 of which enroll no students, including the bachelor’s degree programs...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Inside Higher Ed

Ethical College Admissions: Would Lottery Admissions Work?

Is admission by lottery the cure to all that ails the college admissions process? That notion rears its head every few years, and I have been (more than once) among the voices writing about that topic. My very first published article about college admission, in fact, was a 1988 back-page essay in The Chronicle of Higher Education that argued that random selection is the fairest way to allocate scarce slots at highly selective colleges.
LOTTERY
Inside Higher Ed

How Learning Feels Now

After a year or more on Zoom, students and professors have actually been meeting in person for the first time these past weeks. As we began the semester, we quickly realized that we were not only here to learn a subject or a specific skill set—in this case it was an upper-level workshop on writing the short essay. No, this semester we also had to learn what it meant to be back in something like “real college” after nearly 18 months of the pandemic had warped and twisted the experience into something else altogether.
EDUCATION
Inside Higher Ed

Who Has Time?

I’ve never really understood the academic calendar. It’s sometimes called “agrarian,” although I’ve been told that in truly agrarian areas, it often has to be adjusted to meet the needs of harvest season. That suggests that calling the current one “agrarian” isn’t quite right, even allowing for the effects of climate change on growing seasons over time. (When I was a kid in the ’70s, my grandfather in Michigan had a large garden that was the remains of what was once the family farm. He grew corn every year and swore by the slogan “knee-high by the Fourth of July.” Now, corn in northern states is usually much higher by July.)
ECONOMY
Inside Higher Ed

Reimagining Community Engagement for a Post-COVID World

Higher education was forced to face the uncertainties of the pandemic’s wrath in 2020. For many academics, that meant rethinking their approaches to teaching and learning, as well as how key campus and community partners contribute to those processes. The pandemic also drove the creation of programs geared toward re-emphasizing higher education’s civic engagement efforts.
EDUCATION
Inside Higher Ed

Higher Ed, From Static to Dynamic

Businesses are accustomed to changes in the marketplace: the demographics of customers and clients change through time. Products and services are constantly under scrutiny to ensure that they are finely tuned to the needs and desires of the marketplace. Efficiency, effectiveness and cost savings are encouraged and rewarded among employees and managers. Innovation tapping the newest technologies and techniques are integral to the research and development process. Surveys and focus groups are employed constantly to assess products and services matched to the customer.
EDUCATION
Inside Higher Ed

Capital Campaigns Make a Comeback

PKpix/Getty Images — Fundraisingannouncements came in droves this fall: Cornell University seeks $5 billion, Drake University aims to raise $225 million, Texas State University set its goal at $250 million and the University of Miami endeavors to raise $2.5 billion, to name a few. Yale University is aiming to raise a whopping $7 billion—its largest target ever.
CHARITIES
Inside Higher Ed

Ep. 68: Higher Ed’s Flexible Work Future

The era of flexible work in higher education has begun. The pandemic drastically altered our collective relationship with work in the moment, but how will faculty, staff and administrative jobs look differently going forward? In this week’s episode, administrators at two institutions that are addressing these questions head-on discuss their approaches.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Boards: Who’s Really in Charge?

“There are so many boards at this institution. Who’s really in charge? What do they do? How do people get on the board?”. Higher education boards can be confusing. Knowing the function, purpose and who serves on the board illuminates which body has the authority to make decisions—or only to influence decision making.
EDUCATION
Inside Higher Ed

The Promise and Perils of Master’s Degrees

Are master’s degrees destroying the futures of Americans just trying to get ahead? You might think so if you read the host of recent articles about graduate education. Kevin Carey called it the “great master’s-degree swindle.” Anne Helen Petersen wrote a series about “the Master’s trap.” Melissa Korn and Andrea Fuller described students “hobbled for life” by the debt accrued in master’s programs.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

‘The Evidence Liberal Arts Needs’

Richard A. Detweiler first released some of the results of his study on the long-term impact of having attended a liberal arts college or experienced qualities associated with liberal arts education in 2016. The results back up the claims that liberal arts advocates routinely make about these institutions. He first...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

The View From HR

If you haven’t seen it, check out this interview with an HR officer from the University of Cincinnati. It’s as illuminating as it is frustrating. The officer, Debbie Hatke, offers bracingly direct answers to some common questions that many of us have had in applying for jobs. The condensed version:
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Making Space for Students to Take Pride in Their Writing

Writing is a skill, but it isn’t only a skill. Unfortunately, for a good portion of my early teaching career, I treated learning to write like a largely contextless activity, a skill that could be isolated. If students could learn certain processes, certain moves, then they would become proficient writers, ready to meet whatever challenges came.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

