Recent Blog Posts

I’ve never really understood the academic calendar. It’s sometimes called “agrarian,” although I’ve been told that in truly agrarian areas, it often has to be adjusted to meet the needs of harvest season. That suggests that calling the current one “agrarian” isn’t quite right, even allowing for the effects of climate change on growing seasons over time. (When I was a kid in the ’70s, my grandfather in Michigan had a large garden that was the remains of what was once the family farm. He grew corn every year and swore by the slogan “knee-high by the Fourth of July.” Now, corn in northern states is usually much higher by July.)

