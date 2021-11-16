NHL Postpones Next Three Senators Games

The Ottawa Senators have had their next three games postponed due to COVID protocols by the NHL. The Canadian team was supposed to play the New Jersey Devils on the road tonight before facing the Nashville Predators and New York Rangers at home. All three of these games have been postponed for the time being. Next week is a west-coast road trip for the Sens, as they travel to Colorado and California, so it’s likely these postponed games will have to get made up in December, or even later depending on when the team is allowed to play again.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO