NHL Postpones Next Three Senators Games

Is hockey getting the fashion treatment?
Just days after the opening of the New York Islanders’ new home UBS Arena in Belmont Park, the New Jersey Devils will debut a third jersey paying homage to their home state’s hockey history.
Co-designed by Devils Hall of Fame player Martin Brodeur, the new look debuting on Nov. 23 bears the word “Jersey” in script on the front, as well as 21 stripes in reference to the state’s 21 counties, five of which are on the shoulders and arms referencing the five Devils players with retired jerseys: Brodeur, Ken Daneyko, Scott Stevens, Scott Niedermayer and...
