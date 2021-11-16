ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Postpones Next Three Senators Games

By Silver Seven
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL has postponed the next three Senators games. The team was set to travel to New Jersey...

Pro Hockey Rumors

Lightning's Brayden Point out Sunday after colliding into boards

Per the Tampa Bay Times’ Eduardo A. Encina, Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point isn’t taking pregame warmups and will be absent for Tampa’s game Sunday against the Minnesota Wild. Point collided with the boards during Saturday night’s game versus the New Jersey Devils after he was tripped on a...
NHL
Lightning Round: Tampa Bay’s nine-game point streak ended after Saturday’s loss

Yesterday the Tampa Bay Lightning suffered their first loss in regulation in November, thereby ending their nine-game point streak. The Lightning controlled the game throughout the first two periods, but couldn’t prevent the New Jersey Devils’ comeback in the third period, conceding four unanswered goals [Raw Charge]. There is little...
NHL
Lightning Round: Ottawa Senators have games postponed through this weekend

The Ottawa Senators have had their next three games postponed due to COVID protocols by the NHL. The Canadian team was supposed to play the New Jersey Devils on the road tonight before facing the Nashville Predators and New York Rangers at home. All three of these games have been postponed for the time being. Next week is a west-coast road trip for the Sens, as they travel to Colorado and California, so it’s likely these postponed games will have to get made up in December, or even later depending on when the team is allowed to play again.
NHL
#BREAKING NHL Postpones Multiple Games After New COVID Breakout.

Some breaking news in the NHL. An NHL team has had it's first COVID breakout strong enough to postpone games. The NHL announced that three upcoming Ottawa Senators' games have been postponed as the team tries to get things under control. Tomorrow's game against New Jersey, Thursday night's game against...
NHL
CBS Chicago

Blackhawks Win Streak Comes To An End After Loss To Oilers

CHICAGO (AP) — Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2. Tyson Barrie, Kailer Yamamoto and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers, who improved to 8-1-0 at home. Alex DeBrincat had a pair of goals for the Blackhawks, who had won four straight games. Yamamoto and Draisaitl both scored short-handed. McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games. All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved
NHL
Cheddar News

New Jersey Devils Showcase Home State With Alternate Uniform Debut

The New Jersey Devils are debuting its newest jersey option, only the third uniform in the NHL team's history. Jillian Frechette, SVP of marketing for the Devils, joined Cheddar to talk about the inspiration behind the new-look hockey sweater, the contributions to the design by Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur, and what it means for the Garden State, home to the franchise since the team moved from Colorado in 1982. The jersey launched in stores on Tuesday and players will begin wearing them beginning December 8 as the Devils approach the 40th anniversary in New Jersey.
NHL
Sportico

New Jersey Devils Unveil Uniforms Celebrating Hockey History

Is hockey getting the fashion treatment? Just days after the opening of the New York Islanders’ new home UBS Arena in Belmont Park, the New Jersey Devils will debut a third jersey paying homage to their home state’s hockey history. Co-designed by Devils Hall of Fame player Martin Brodeur, the new look debuting on Nov. 23 bears the word “Jersey” in script on the front, as well as 21 stripes in reference to the state’s 21 counties, five of which are on the shoulders and arms referencing the five Devils players with retired jerseys: Brodeur, Ken Daneyko, Scott Stevens, Scott Niedermayer and...
NHL
TyTy Washington continues stretch of strong scoring performances: "That's what he does."

TyTy Washington struggled in his freshman debut as a Wildcat, finishing with nine points on 3-14 shooting in Kentucky’s season-opening loss to Duke. Since then, though, the 6-foot-3 guard has managed four straight games in double figures and back-to-back 20-point scoring performances. He’s topped or matched his previous scoring total...
NBA
chatsports.com

Three-point night for Steven Stamkos, Corey Perry scores first as a Bolt in win over Flyers

Steven Stamkos had himself a night, posting three primary points in a 4-0 Tampa Bay Lightning win over the Philadelphia Flyers. He scored a goal, and assisted on buckets from Corey Perry (his first, finally, as a Bolt) and Alex Barre-Boulet. Zach Bogosian was the early star of the game, scoring in the first period and bagging an assist as well.
NHL
chatsports.com

Runners Recap: Butler XC finish season strong at NCAA Championships

Redshirt Maddie McLain pushes the pace on the final stretch of the race for the Bulldogs against an elite field at the NCAA Great Lakes Regional in Evansville, Indiana. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics. On Nov. 20, the Butler cross country team competed at the NCAA Championships in Tallahassee, Florida....
EVANSVILLE, IN

