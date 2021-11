LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The barricades along Wisconsin Highway 33 in La Crosse should come down by the end of this week.

Crews are wrapping up their remaining work.

Traffic signals will be installed after the barricades are removed.

Construction crew members will help direct traffic.

