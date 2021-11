How do you learn to deliver the worst news anyone will ever hear?. And, equally important, how do you find the resilience to go on when difficult conversations don't go well?. My profession for the past 15 years has been to train the next generation of physicians as an inpatient clinician-educator. A key piece of my work revolves around communication with patients and their families. On each new resident team, I coach, role-play, and talk through worst-case scenarios. Ultimately, I trust my resident to take the lead and that I've done my best to share my skill. I can step in if necessary, but wait, with expectation, for the conversations to unfold.

