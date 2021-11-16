ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post offices closed for Thanksgiving, expanding Sunday deliveries on Nov. 28th for holidays

By Waleed Azad
 8 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This holiday, the Postal Service is reminding people to shop and ship early since there will be no regular mail or retail services available on November 25. Postal employees across Massachusetts will be celebrating Thanksgiving, however carriers will be delivering Priority Express and other guaranteed next day services.

Free parking in Greenfield municipal lots for holiday season

According to the news release, the Postal Service will expand Sunday delivery, beginning Nov. 28, to locations with high package volumes. USPS already delivers packages on Sundays in most major cities and expects to deliver more than 9.7 million packages each Sunday throughout the holiday season. Mail carriers will also deliver packages for an additional fee on Christmas Day in certain locations.

The Postal Service plans all year for the holiday season. This year’s preparations included leasing 7.5 million square feet of additional space across more than 40 annexes to handle the increase in the number of packages being mailed, and is also currently hiring more than 40,000 seasonal positions to help process and deliver the mail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

