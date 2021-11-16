ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betting on Sports Europe: Italian leadership optimistic of 2022 reform prospects

Cover picture for the articleItaly’s gambling incumbents have navigated another turbulent year, not just due to COVID-19 induced closures of retail outlets but also due to increased attention...

Reuters

Booking to buy Swedish travel agency Etraveli for $1.83 billion

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG.O) on Tuesday said it would acquire Sweden-based Etraveli Group for about 1.63 billion euros ($1.83 billion), its second major deal this month. Etraveli, currently owned by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, offers search, book and fulfillment services of...
TRAVEL
cdcgamingreports.com

Holland Casino CEO van Lambaart to become General Director of Casinos Austria

Casinos Austria AG has appointed Erwin Van Lambaart as its new General Director, with the Holland Casino CEO replacing Bettina Glatz-Kremsner. Van Lambaart will join the Board of Directors on 14 March 2022, before taking over Glatz-Kremsner’s position as General Director on 1 April, with his new employer describing the appointment as ‘the conclusion of a transparent search’.
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Deutsche Bank conference: Casino recovery appears sustainable

Investors turned out in droves for the Deutsche Bank Gaming, Lodging, Leisure & Restaurant Conference in Miami, an estimated 60 percent more attendees than in 2019. Lead Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli hailed this as “a favorable signal for corporate travel.”. Recapping the conference, Santarelli turned first to the Las...
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

SBC Summit North America to tackle betting industry’s leadership challenges

The future of the U.S. sports betting industry, its relationships with professional sports organizations and media brands, and the sector’s investment landscape will be subject to in-depth examinations during the Leaders in Sports track at SBC Summit North America. Executives from companies including DraftKings, BetMGM, Penn Interactive, Bally’s Corporation, ESPN,...
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Igaming Focus: From OSB to online destinations – turning vision into reality

Flutter Entertainment’s buyout of Tombola harks back to simpler igaming times, but for the likes of DraftKings, ESPN or Fanatics, the direction of travel is clear. There was something oddly reassuring about Flutter Entertainment’s acquisition of the online bingo specialist website Tombola for £402m/$540m last week. In an industry dominated by the ‘next big thing’ and with many of the companies that work in it often prone to overselling their products and prospects, Flutter’s buyout of Tombola was a reminder that focusing on a single product, doing it extremely well and with a focus on responsible gambling policies, could pay off handsomely.
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Rush Street Interactive’s Colombian book scores deal with Spain’s LaLiga

RushBet, the Colombia-facing sportsbook operated by Rush Street Interactive, has entered into a partnership with Spain’s LaLiga top-tier club football competition. Under the deal, RushBet will serve as the league’s exclusive wagering partner in Colombia. RushBet will have access to all LaLiga intellectual property such as team logos and jerseys. It will also have LaLiga players, including Colombian legend Radamel Falcao, feature in promotions and advertisements for the brand.
ECONOMY
cdcgamingreports.com

Merger of Spain’s Orenes and R. Franco creates new gambling giant

Grupo Orenes and R. Franco have agreed to merge businesses. The merger will establish Spain’s biggest gambling machines manufacturer and distributor of games for casinos, arcades and café premises operating across Spain’s 17 autonomous communities. Dealmakers outlined that the merger was a necessary outcome for both heritage firms to overcome...
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Paddy Power ends sponsorship of live televised football on Ireland’s national broadcaster, ahead of new betting ads ban

RTÉ has become the first high profile victim of new advertising rules, brought in ahead of gambling regulation, with Paddy Power ending its sponsorship of live televised football. The Flutter Entertainment-owned betting company sponsored the station’s 2021 international men’s soccer coverage, but yesterday confirmed it has “concluded” its partnership with...
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Entain bids $1 billion for Baltic NBA betting partner

British betting firm Entain Plc is pursuing a takeover of Olympic Entertainment Group, one of the Baltic region’s largest gambling companies, people with knowledge of the matter said. Entain made an indicative cash offer in recent weeks of more than $1 billion for the Estonian company, which runs casinos and...
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Is compromise possible in California? Sports betting companies meet with tribal leaders at NIGA Mid-Year Conference

National Indian Gaming Association Conference Chairman Victor Rocha gently prodded. Representatives from the two biggest sports betting companies in the U.S. deftly deflected. The parrying went on for nearly an hour Monday at the NIGA Mid-Year Conference in Temecula, Calif., and the end result was that, to be cliche, actions do speak louder than words.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

Betting on Sports Europe: An omni-channel future for retail sports betting

The past one and half years has posed serious challenges to the betting industry across the board, most notably the retail sector, with national lockdowns across Europe accelerating the consumer shift towards online verticals. For the betting and gaming experts on the ‘Improving the retail betting experience’ panel – sponsored...
GAMBLING
chatsports.com

Sports Betting Becomes Legal in Canada

The government finally passed a law to legitimize the billion-dollar industry and keep it off the black market. A new law was passed on August 27th, 2021 that now legalizes single-game sports betting in Canada, meaning for the first time, Canadians can bet on their favorite sports in a legitimate way. For more information, check out its website and look for the Sports Interaction promo codes that offer several bonuses and competitions that tie in with big sporting events from around the world.
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Codere creditors take control as restructuring concludes

The process to restructure Madrid-based gaming operator Codere has been completed, with the business now under control of a new entity owned by its creditors. The debt-for-equity agreement struck in April this year sees the business transferred to Codere New Topco SA, a holding company in which the bondholders have a 95% stake. Its previous owners retain a 5% stake, though with an option to receive up to 15% of the proceeds of any future sale of the business.
BUSINESS
cdcgamingreports.com

Canada: Online sportsbooks and casinos are still waiting for the go-ahead for single-event betting

With apologies to the late, great Charles Dickens, these are the busiest of times for Paul Burns. The president and CEO of the Canadian Gaming Association is in Malta this week for the return of SiGMA Europe’s World Gaming Festival after a year’s hiatus. Last month, Burns was at the return of the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas. Last week, he was a panelist at a virtual technology and gaming conference. And in two weeks, the SBC Summit North America in New York.
GAMBLING
Sourcing Journal

Nike, Puma, Under Armour ‘Too Optimistic’ About Vietnam Comeback?

Analysts with BofA Securities believe sportswear companies need to rein in their expectations for Vietnam’s return to normal. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
legalsportsreport.com

Which Province Saw NFL Bets Soar In Canada Sports Betting Market?

British Columbia bettors are placing significantly more bets since the launch of single-event sports betting in Canada. $25 million was wagered since the British Columbia Lottery Corp. launched its expanded PlayNow product in August, according to a BCLC release. Single-event sports betting in Canada became legal Aug. 27, depending on provincial regulations.
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Florida: Churchill Downs sells former racetrack land near Calder Casino for $291 million

Churchill Downs Inc. announced Nov. 22 an agreement to sell 115.7 acres of land near Calder Casino for $291 million to the real estate company Link Logistics. The closing of the sale of the property, anticipated in the first half of 2022, is subject to the satisfaction of various closing conditions. CDI is planning to use certain proceeds of the sale to purchase or invest in replacement property that qualifies as an Internal Revenue Code §1031 transaction, the company said in a release.
FLORIDA STATE

