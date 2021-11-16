Betting on Sports Europe: Italian leadership optimistic of 2022 reform prospects

Flutter Entertainment’s buyout of Tombola harks back to simpler igaming times, but for the likes of DraftKings, ESPN or Fanatics, the direction of travel is clear. There was something oddly reassuring about Flutter Entertainment’s acquisition of the online bingo specialist website Tombola for £402m/$540m last week. In an industry dominated by the ‘next big thing’ and with many of the companies that work in it often prone to overselling their products and prospects, Flutter’s buyout of Tombola was a reminder that focusing on a single product, doing it extremely well and with a focus on responsible gambling policies, could pay off handsomely.

GAMBLING ・ 1 DAY AGO