Aaron Leach is a golfer for the Olympia Titans. Having started playing golf at an early age, Leach has been a standout on the Titans golf team since he came to Olympia. He has won seven tournaments on the Florida Junior Tour, along with a state championship. Leach recently won the regional championship by one stroke after shooting a 70 (-2) at the FHSAA Class 3A Region 3 championships. He will compete at the Class 3A state championship Nov. 16. Leach hopes to go to a Division I college for golf, get on the PGA Tour and eventually win the Masters after he graduates from Olympia.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO