Dave Chappelle fundraiser rescheduled; Halle Berry's directorial debut premieres; La La Anthony reveals she had emergency heart surgery

A fundraiser for the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C., featuring Dave Chappelle that was briefly canceled following the comedian’s controversial Netflix special The Closer, has been rescheduled for next year. The event, which was shelved after students protested Chapelle’s anti-transgender comments in the Netflix show, now will...

Halle Berry on Tackling Directorial Debut ‘Bruised’: “One of the Biggest Challenges of My Career”

Bruised, following a disgraced MMA fighter’s return to the ring amid the unexpected return of the young son she gave up, premiered at Hollywood’s AFI Fest on Saturday night with star and first-time director Halle Berry. In what she told The Hollywood Reporter was “one of the biggest challenges of my career,” Berry trained for months to become a champion-level fighter in “a big, meaty role,” while also learning how to step behind the camera. But after being a lifelong boxing fan with a personal connection to a woman also fighting to take care of her child, she said she knew...
La La Anthony Underwent Emergency Heart Surgery Earlier This Year

Fans often believe that they know the ins and outs of a celebrity's life due to the never-ending cycle of entertainment updates, interviews, and social media posts, but La La Anthony made a recent revelation that shocked the public. The actress has been sharing more of her journey throughout 2021, especially after it was announced that she and husband Carmelo Anthony were divorcing, and in an interview with Self, La La shared she also underwent life-threatening heart surgery.
Dave Chappelle Laughs Off His Canceled Fundraiser

Over a month has passed since the premiere of The Closer, Dave Chappelle's latest Netflix stand-up, and countless people are still critical about some of the jokes that he made about the transgender and LGBTQ+ communities. Contrary to the relentless backlash that the comedian has been receiving on social media following the release of The Closer, it has yet to be seen that Dave Chappelle has actually been canceled.
Dave Chappelle’s HS Postpones Fundraiser After Students Threaten To Walk Out

Comedian Dave Chappelle’s high school alma mater is postponing a fundraiser set to feature the comedian after students threatened to walk out. The event originally scheduled for this month was set up to raise money for a new theater, which was to be named after Chappelle, at Baltimore’s Duke Ellington School of the Arts.
Grammys: Dave Chappelle, Louis C.K. Among Hollywood Stars Nominated

A myriad of Hollywood stars and some controversial figures are among those nominated at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, revealed by the Recording Academy on Tuesday. Dave Chappelle and poet Amir Sulaiman received a nomination for the Netflix special, 8:46, in the best spoken word album category. Chappelle has previously won in the same category in 2019 for Sticks & Stones. The nomination for Chappelle comes amid the comedian facing outcry for his Netflix special, The Closer, which was criticized as transphobic over the comedian mocking gender identities and defending J.K. Rowling’s remarks, among other comments. After its debut, the special drew criticism from...
La La Anthony Revealed She Had Emergency Heart Surgery Just Weeks Before Filing For Divorce From Carmelo Anthony

La La Anthony, 37, opened up for the first time about having emergency heart surgery. Back in June 2021, the same month she filed for divorce from Carmelo, 37, after a lengthy separation, the actress and mother revealed she was rushed to the hospital for an emergency procedure to fix the abnormal heartbeat that had been plaguing her for two years.
Duke Ellington school postpones fundraiser honoring alumnus Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle’s recent Netflix comedy special, The Closer has unleashed waves of support and criticism for his comments criticizing the LGBTQ+ community. Now, his alma mater has taken a stance, postponing a recent fundraiser that was organized in his honor. Duke Ellington School of the Arts has moved the date...
Dave Chappelle Responds To Being Uninvited From High School Fundraiser

Dave Chappelle is an open book, especially when it comes to talking about his recent “cancellation.”. The comedian performed a 15-minute standup set in Indianapolis on Friday night following the screening of his Untitled documentary. During the event, Chappelle cracked a joke about being uninvited from a fundraiser that is being held at his old high school.
‘Bruised’ review: Not quite a knockout, Halle Berry’s directorial debut results in a split decision [Grade: C+]

Fight movies are a dime a dozen in Hollywood, so to find a new way, a new approach to the genre is difficult and rare. Which makes it surprising that Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry would choose one to make her directorial debut with. She must have felt she had something unique to say, and, for the most part, she does come at the traditional fight movie from a new angle, but, unfortunately, the rest of it is still disappointingly standard.
Halle Berry shines in directorial debut with 'Bruised' on Netflix

SEATTLE — Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry spent close to three years training for her role as Jackie Justice in "Bruised". "I knew some Capoeira, I knew a little bit of Judo, but I had to learn Jiu-Jitsu, which was the biggest thing I had to learn. My character was a ground game fighter and Valentina Schevchenko, my opponent is the fly weight champion and a Muay Thai striker. So I had to work harder than I've ever worked before to learn all of these disciplines and perform these techniques well enough to suspend reality and have people believe I'm really a real fighter because I so am not," explained Berry.
Halle Berry on Her Directorial Debut ‘Bruised’ and Why the Wachowskis' ‘Cloud Atlas’ Holds a Special Place in Her Heart

With Bruised now playing in select theaters and starting to stream on Netflix tomorrow, I recently got to speak with Halle Berry about directing her feature debut. During the interview, she talks about why this project means to much to her, why having everyone do their own stunts allows her to place the camera anywhere, how she shot a full UFC fight for the film (which is five rounds and five minutes a round), why it was such challenge to get the film under two hours and thirty minutes, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of Bruised, and more. In addition, she shared how working on John Wick: Chapter 3 helped get her in the cycle of training and working hard in the gym, and why working with the Wachowskis on Cloud Atlas holds a special place in her heart.
Halle Berry Discusses Her Directorial Debut and Meeting Her Partner During Quarantine on Today’s “Tamron Hall

On the Tuesday, November 23 edition of “Tamron Hall,” Halle Berry joined the broadcast to shed light on her recent directorial debut for Netflix’s new film, “Bruised,” in which Berry also stars. The iconic actress also opened up about falling in love with partner Van Hunt during quarantine, as well as suffering from “mom guilt” as a working mother. Berry revealed whether she’d ever bring back her classic short haircut and her aspiration to star on Broadway. See the video inside…
