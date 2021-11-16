Dave Chappelle fundraiser rescheduled; Halle Berry's directorial debut premieres; La La Anthony reveals she had emergency heart surgery

With Bruised now playing in select theaters and starting to stream on Netflix tomorrow, I recently got to speak with Halle Berry about directing her feature debut. During the interview, she talks about why this project means to much to her, why having everyone do their own stunts allows her to place the camera anywhere, how she shot a full UFC fight for the film (which is five rounds and five minutes a round), why it was such challenge to get the film under two hours and thirty minutes, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of Bruised, and more. In addition, she shared how working on John Wick: Chapter 3 helped get her in the cycle of training and working hard in the gym, and why working with the Wachowskis on Cloud Atlas holds a special place in her heart.

MOVIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO