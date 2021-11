Ethan Cook is juggling several balls at one time, but indicates he is extremely happy to have been named the new girls varsity basketball coach at Tri High School. “I feel extremely fortunate and honored to have been selected to replace Jeff Miller as coach of the Lady Titans,” Cook remarked in an interview Wednesday evening. “I was a member of his staff for several seasons and learned a lot from him that I hope to keep using while I am girls coach.”

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 14 DAYS AGO