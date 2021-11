MACON, Ga. — 1. Family restaurant started by Central Georgia couple over 30 years ago is still going strong today. If you're headed down I-16, stop in Allentown -- Ms. Anne will have a hot meal ready and waiting for you seven days a week! Owner Annie M. Jackson and her husband Arthur opened A&A in 1987, where they set up shop on the corner for over nine years. They moved to the property down the road, but a fire destroyed the building in 2009.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO