Thanksgiving might be my fave individual holiday. It’s family, friends, the unofficial start to the holiday season, and I get to eat till I explode, what’s not to love?! Despite being the official unofficial holiday of turkey skin, Thanksgiving doesn’t get a ton of pop culture love. If I gave you thirty seconds to name all your favorite Thanksgiving tv episodes how many could you name? Do you even have any? There may not be as many Thanksgiving episodes of beloved shows as Christmas episodes, but I’m all about quality, not quantity. I’m also all about giving, so I made a lil list of my favorite Thanksgiving television episodes, and how you can watch them; because you might be spending a lot of time with your family next week and need to take a break. Without further ado, here are my favorite Thanksgiving themed episodes, in no particular order…

TV & VIDEOS ・ 18 HOURS AGO