Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth debuts today as the island’s most highly anticipated haven of laidback luxury, joining Rosewood Hotels & Resorts’® iconic Caribbean collection. The ultimate expression of French joie de vivre, infused with the lively and vibrant character of the Caribbean, the resort has been an icon of hospitality since it originally opened in 1986, remaining one of the world’s most discerning island escapes up until its closure in 2017. Having since undergone a comprehensive reimagination that preserves the unique spirit of the fabled resort while infusing contemporary amenities and design details, as well as Rosewood’s illustrious style of service and guiding A Sense of Place® philosophy, the property is poised to quickly reaffirm itself as the destination of choice for new and legacy guests alike.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO