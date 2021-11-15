ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottish Drinks Brand Courageous Spirits Jumps Into Single Malts

By Hannah Kanik
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScottish drinks brand Courageous Spirits recently expanded its drinks portfolio and announced its debut into the whisky category with the release of its first single malt whisky this month. Small batch King’s Inch single malt whisky will be available from late November and is one of the final legacy...

