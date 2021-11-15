ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Embrace Unrivaled and Elegant Overwater Dining at Baros Maldives

luxurytravelmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany travelers have experienced gourmet meals al fresco with gorgeous views of the sea, but have you ever embarked on a dining experience in the heart of the Indian Ocean? At Baros Maldives, wild-hearted bon vivants can enjoy the most memorable epicurean experiences surrounded by the idyllic island beauty of the...

www.luxurytravelmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Inside Pine Cay, a Five-Star Caribbean Private Island Resort So Low-Profile It’s Almost a Secret

Even the most knowledgeable Caribbean travelers might tilt their heads upon mention of Pine Cay in Turks and Caicos—and that aura of hidden mystique isn’t by chance. Situated along the world’s third-largest barrier reef, and ringed by a two-mile stretch of powdery, white sand beach, the 800-acre private island feels worlds away, but is just a brief (and beautiful) 20-minute boat ride from Providenciales, Turks and Caicos’ main tourism hub. Turks and Caicos itself is just a three-and-a-half-hour plane ride from New York City, and is known for its crystal-clear, bright blue waters and soft limestone sand. What most surprises travelers unaware...
LIFESTYLE
luxurytravelmagazine.com

A Tropical-Chic Festive Season at Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi

Set in one of the Maldives’ largest crystal-clear lagoons, Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi is the ultimate destination for a picture-perfect festive holiday. After months of unrest and uncertainty, this Christmas guests are invited to reset, reconnect, rediscover and relieve in the otherworldly Maldivian setting. The resort has organized a...
LIFESTYLE
gastronomicslc.com

Ready for elegant dine-in? Fenice is ready for you

One mark of the change in food culture during this most recent, nearing-the-end (we hope? maybe? soon??) stage of the pandemic is that diners are opting more often for the kinds of experiences that were hardest to replicate at home. I’m talking about beautifully-plated and more expensive meals, in courses brought out slowly, eaten in soft light with cocktails or wine. Googling wine pairings for your slightly-congealed takeout doesn’t pack the same punch as seeking guidance from a sommelier or knowledgeable server, and no one eats said takeout in courses–I didn’t, anyway. My quarantine drink was tequila and it rarely lasted long enough to be drunk concurrently with the takeaway burrito, sandwich, or pizza (or entire batch of homemade cookies) I’d have for dinner.
PARK CITY, UT
lonelyplanet.com

7 of the best beaches in the Maldives

It’s almost impossible not to talk about the Maldives in cliché: bright-white super-soft sand and pristine waters in a thousand hues of blue. It’s all true – and so is the fact that the Maldives is home to a disproportionate number of the world’s best beaches. At its highest point,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Maldives#Fine Dining#Food Drink#Lighthouse Restaurant#Maldivian
Hungry Hong Kong

Our Family Experience at Radisson Blu Maldives

Radisson Blu was the perfect choice for our unforgettable family holiday. We instantly fell for the picturesque overwater villas complete with a large private pool and enough space to add extra beds if you’re travelling with kids. The island is vibrant with marine life and pristine white sand beaches. Head to the main beach for a long walk or snorkel and swim at their refreshing swimming pool before grabbing a casual lunch at Eats & Beats where you can choose from a family friendly menu including burgers and fresh fish.
US News and World Report

14 Top Overwater Bungalows Around the World

Whether you're planning a romantic getaway, an anniversary celebration or a honeymoon, there are few options that stand out more than overwater bungalows. From Bora Bora to the Maldives and everywhere between, overwater accommodations provide the utmost privacy and exceptional views, often with overwater hammocks, private pools and other amenities that help make your trip special.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
tourismnewslive.com

Thrillophilia launches 5 new resorts in Maldives

With the rise in tourism and the beginning of party season, many people are seen planning trips to far lands. Being the land of clear water and white beaches, Maldives has become one of the top favourites among Indians. According to the recent survey, out of the total tourist footfall in the Maldives, 23.3% were from India, hence the highest. While you may think that your plan of jetting off to the Maldives might be interrupted by your budget, and experiential travel company Thrillophilia has come up with five new luxury resorts in the Maldives which will make your vacation dreamy as well as fun.
WORLD
thetravelmagazine.net

14 luxury hotels in the Maldives

Much loved by tourists for its beaches, blue lagoons and extensive reefs holidaymakers are beginning to head to the Maldives again. Here we include some of the best luxury resorts in the Maldives. Siyam World. Siyam World is a brand-new, luxury 24-hour all-inclusive resort located in the Noonu Atoll, amid...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BoardingArea

Have A Lux Resort In The Maldives To Yourself- 3 Nights/ $1,000,000!

The Maldives is a dream destination for many people to visit. The Michael W Travels family took a Budget Friendly Trip To The Maldives With Kids in the summer of 2019. One luxurious island resort in the Maldives is offering packages where you can buyout the entire resort for yourself. This level or exclusive luxury won’t come cheap though.
TRAVEL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth Debuts

Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth debuts today as the island’s most highly anticipated haven of laidback luxury, joining Rosewood Hotels & Resorts’® iconic Caribbean collection. The ultimate expression of French joie de vivre, infused with the lively and vibrant character of the Caribbean, the resort has been an icon of hospitality since it originally opened in 1986, remaining one of the world’s most discerning island escapes up until its closure in 2017. Having since undergone a comprehensive reimagination that preserves the unique spirit of the fabled resort while infusing contemporary amenities and design details, as well as Rosewood’s illustrious style of service and guiding A Sense of Place® philosophy, the property is poised to quickly reaffirm itself as the destination of choice for new and legacy guests alike.
LIFESTYLE
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection Opens in Costa Rica

Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection, the highly anticipated holistic well-being resort, has opened in the verdant foothills of the Talamanca Mountains. Set on 180 bird-song-filled acres, AltaGracia offers a perfect balance of soul-stirring wellness and unbridled adventure for those seeking total well-being. Located adjacent to one of Earth’s five Blue Zones, where locals live to more than 100 years of age, the 50-casita resort presents a balanced blend of eastern and western therapies – both age-old and cutting edge – in partnership with THE WELL, the leading New York City-based wellness provider. Rooted in the belief that transformative well-being should be both peaceful and exhilarating, AltaGracia stimulates the senses with thrilling exploration and meditative escape, complemented by inspiring culinary journeys that offer the best of Latin American cuisine showcasing the region’s natural bounty.
LIFESTYLE
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Julius Hospitality Brand to launch in 2022 with The Julius Prague

The Julius, a new apartment experience offering ‘a feeling of home’ for travelers in prime city center locations, is to launch in 2022. Founded by the storied Julius Meinl family, retail pioneers and creators of the Viennese food emporium Julius Meinl am Graben, The Julius draws on a 160-year legacy of service, quality and innovation, and marks the family’s first entry into the world of travel. Its first destination – The Julius Prague - will launch in Spring 2022.
RETAIL
Robb Report

How to Make an Aviation, One of the Great Pre-Prohibition Gin Cocktails

There are two things a cocktail requires to become a classic—it needs to taste great and it needs to have a great name. Take the Sidecar as an example: Cognac, lemon juice and orange liqueur. The Sidecar is a classic—great name, great drink. Now, if you were to replace the cognac with gin, you would have a cocktail called the White Lady—still a pretty tasty drink, but the name is unfortunate, which is why you’ve probably never heard of it. Sidecars with whiskey don’t taste good enough to have a name, but Sidecar with tequila? Well, we call that a Margarita,...
DRINKS
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Anticipated Hotel Renovations of 2022

As 2021 draws to an end, here is a list of hotels completing renovations in 2022. Situated in the exclusive resort community of Nuevo Vallarta on the white sands of Banderas Bay’s Flamingos Beach, this AAA Four-Diamond Resort will unveil completely renovated suites throughout the resort. Updates include renewed upholstery, refreshed interior colors, art and furniture complete with new American leather sofa beds and audio/video systems. The resort will remain true to its hacienda-style décor by elevating traditional design with brighter colors, upgraded amenities and contemporary Mexican-style features. La Casona, the property’s award-winning, on-site steakhouse, will also introduce a celebrity chef from the U.S. in the new year to curate inventive menus and pop-up culinary events for guests. (Image credit: The Villa Group)
LIFESTYLE
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese Offers New Mini Viaggi Day Trips from Rome

In partnership with Ultimate Driving Tours, an industry leading provider of luxury driving adventure travel experiences, Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese is now offering a collection of Mini Viaggi day trips. Highlights of the new menu include a drive among the vine-covered Lazio countryside to the Pope’s summer residence, or along the wide streets of the EUR district, home of the Formula E (motorsport championship for electric cars), as well as a spirited cruise south to Pompeii along the Italian Autostrada. Ideal for small groups of family and friends, or incentive trips and executive meetings, the day trips also include special experiences, private tours and unique dining experiences. A WOW addition is a helicopter to Siena for a drive through the Tuscan countryside. Guests will drive Ultimate Driving Tours’ fleet of the latest and greatest supercar models from Aston Martin, Bentley, and Ferrari, to Jaguar, Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche, and more.
LIFESTYLE
luxurytravelmagazine.com

5 Favorite Destinations Of Famous Travel Bloggers

“What is your favorite destination?” This is the most frequent question for travel bloggers, and it is always the hardest one to answer. It is like asking a musician about their favorite song. After visiting so many wondrous places, it is hard to pick one. But still, bloggers can hardly...
TRAVEL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Plan a Luxury Family Reunion or Corporate Holiday Buyout at 13,000-acre JL Bar Ranch, Resort & Spa

Texas Hill Country’s luxury resort The JL Bar Ranch, Resort & Spa is offering luxurious holiday and private party experiences, allowing guests to make the 13,000-acre, 32-room luxury resort their very own this festive season and as businesses begin planning 2022 travel and team-building initiatives. Ideal for family getaways or an elevated remote working experience, birthday events, bachelorette parties, corporate retreats, intimate wedding ceremonies and other special occasions, The JL Bar Ranch, Resort & Spa offers customizable packages to accommodate all types of guests.
SONORA, TX
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Private Luxury Villa opens in December at Mbano Manor Hotel Victoria Falls

Southern Africa’s newest safari villa, the Mutota Forest Villa, opens at Victoria Falls in December 2021. The luxury villa is located in a secluded corner of the five-star boutique hotel, Mbano Manor Hotel. The masterpiece Mutota Forest Villa offers the discerning traveller an understated, yet intimate, luxury safari experience, in Victoria Falls.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy