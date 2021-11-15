ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: Phosphate a danger to our seagrass beds

 5 days ago

RE: Sea grass begins to recover in Charlotte Harbor. Charlotte Harbor’s seagrass study focuses on a diminishing expectations perspective, ignoring an important factor in the estuary’s declining health at a critical juncture in its survival. Focus on what eliminated the once lush seagrass beds that existed on both shores...

Mosaic refiles DeSoto phosphate mining application

ARCADIA — Mosaic Fertilizer Company has put its next stake in the dirt to bring phosphate mining to DeSoto County. The Fortune 500 company owns around 23,000 acres of farmland in DeSoto County. On Oct, 20, Mosaic submitted a new application to rezone 14,000 of those acres to allow mining.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
ehn.org

Letter to the editor: Ghosts in our water

Editor's note: This letter to the editor is in response to EHN's Oct. 29 article, The ghosts in our water. Melanie Benesh presents an argument regarding strengthening EPA regulation of polyfluoroalkyl substances contaminating water sources utilizing the Clean Water and Air Acts. In this op-ed, she claims that although Congress...
ENVIRONMENT
Lancaster Online

How our choices can drive evolution (letter)

Many species have come and gone in the long existence of this planet. Humans are just one of those many species. Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution is based on “natural selection,” which is the force that determines which species live and which species go extinct. Whether we humans go extinct...
SCIENCE
University of Florida

NCBS Intern Report: Seagrass Ecology

Written by 2021 UF/IFAS NCBS Summer Intern, Chloe Spengler. This summer I had the amazing opportunity of working on various projects in Laura Reynold’s lab, primarily with graduate student Jamila Roth. Whether I was in the lab or out in the field, I was always learning something new. In the...
WILDLIFE
State
Florida State
natureworldnews.com

Alien-Like Squid with Huge Iridescent Fins Spotted in the Gulf of Mexico

Scientists recently obtained a spectacular footage of a ghostly squid with massive, iridescent fins and weird elbow-like bends in its tentacles, during an excursion in the Gulf of Mexico. According to a statement from NOAA Ocean Exploration, there have been less than 20 confirmed sightings of this deep-sea mollusk known...
WILDLIFE
yoursun.com

Cops: Man jumps off Peace River bridge, is pulled from water

PUNTA GORDA — Emergency personnel from Charlotte County and Punta Gorda went to the southbound U.S. 41 bridge after a report of a man jumping off the bridge into the Peace River. The man was pulled out of the water by personnel from Punta Gorda, according to Todd Dunn of...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
yoursun.com

LETTER: Builders' costs should not be our concern

Your paper ran a story Sunday, Oct. 28, about The Charlotte County commissioners debating developer fees based upon, in part, developer increased costs. I was shocked. Developers' varying costs should have little to do with the fee charged. Those fees are to mitigate expenses incurred by county taxpayers to supply the services to that development big or small and they should reflect reasonable costs that are in line with industry standards for the area. If services provided are reasonably priced then developer expenses are for the developer to worry about.
ECONOMY
CBS Pittsburgh

South Park Cascades Restored After Years Of Neglect

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SOUTH PARK (KDKA) – It was a peaceful and glorious part of South Park for a long time but over the years it became forgotten and neglected. On Thursday, county leaders cut the ribbon on the South Park Cascades, the series of waterfalls and shallow wading pools built back in 1927. Due to years of neglect, nature reclaimed them. A state natural resources officer said the restoration of the cascades represents resiliency in local parks, especially as climate change makes summers hotter. “The restoration of these cascades will provide a welcome respite for folks to sit next to the water and cool off on these hot days, as we start to see these hotter days keep coming,” said Adam Mattis, the Southwest Regional Advisor of the Department of Conversation and Natural Resources. The original designer of the cascades, Paul Riis, came to Allegheny County after his work helping develop Yellowstone National Park.
SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, PA
yoursun.com

LETTER: We're about to lose our 'Pure Florida'

It’s difficult for me to understand just how undermining our media and advertising have become. One excellent example is the State Farm Insurance ads showing sales staff stealing to pay off Jake for their great rates. I’m talking about sales staff giving away their employer’s food, steaks, and pizza, clearly saying it’s fine to steal, even teaching it, from your employer. It’s even more of a problem as to how long these ads have played! Advertising teaching it fine to steal.
FLORIDA STATE
yoursun.com

State, feds team up as manatee deaths top 1,000

TALLAHASSEE — State and federal wildlife agencies have set up a joint team as they continue to respond to an alarming number of manatee deaths in Florida and as waters start to get colder for the lumbering sea cows. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Fish...
POLITICS
yoursun.com

Sewer line break dumps more than 35K gallons in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — Employees at the Englewood Water District spent part of Saturday afternoon repairing and cleaning up after a sewer break. A work crew spent more than four hours at the broken line on Crestwood Drive, repairing the break and cleaning up, Technical Support Manager Keith Ledford said. The water...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
yoursun.com

Army of volunteers make Englewood Beach Waterfest happen

ENGLEWOOD — It takes more than 300 volunteers working behind the scenes for the Englewood Beach Waterfest to come alive in Englewood beginning tonight. Many of them will be a part of the race-day events at the Englewood Beach on Saturday and Sunday, taking tickets, guiding viewers, serving food tending bar, as boats roar just offshore, vying for the Offsore Powerboat Association’s World Championships.
ADVOCACY
Golf
Science
yoursun.com

COLUMN: Holey leaves - when holes in leaves are a good thing

Most people freak out when they find holes in the leaves of their plants. However, in some cases holes are expected and ornamental. Have you ever seen the “Swiss cheese” plant? This houseplant is known for its holes and would not look good, nor fulfill its name, without these missing spaces. This low-maintenance plant is making a come-back as a houseplant collector’s choice.
GARDENING
yoursun.com

Health & Wellness Happenings

A networking support group for care partners who face challenges specific to advanced stage Parkinson’s disease. 1-2 p.m. Nov. 24 at Peace River Presbytery, 5600 Peace River Road, North Port. www.neurochallenge.org. Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity’s 23rd annual Turkey TrotThe 23rd annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Fun Walk is at 7:30...
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Ancient Pine Cone Trapped in Amber Shows a Super-Rare Form of Plant 'Parenting'

An exceptional amber deposit from roughly 40 million years ago has captured a rare form of parental care in plants – so rare it's only been reported once before on Earth. Within the deep yellow depths of this beautiful fossil, you can still make out the seeds of an ancient pine cone. What makes it so unusual is that seeds are already germinating, sprouting with greenery before their cone has 'delivered birth'. Usually, pine cones fall to the ground and then open up when the climate becomes warm and dry, releasing their seeds into the soil, where they then germinate on their...
WILDLIFE
yoursun.com

Problems remain with Indiana Avenue street lights

ENGLEWOOD — Parts of South Indiana Avenue got a little brighter this week, as workers fixed a string of darkened street lights. However, some segments of Englewood's main thoroughfare are still in the dark. Sarasota County responded to the call a week ago to fix the lights, but according to...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

