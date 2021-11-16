ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

I Smell Bacon: Spotted Pig on the Loose In Egg Harbor Township NJ

By Joe Kelly
SoJO 104.9
SoJO 104.9
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

His name is Mr. Pickles and he's on the lam. Not lamb. That would be weird. Mr. Pickles was apparently enjoying a nice existence living in a nice home, when his owner needed to be hospitalized. Enter Good Samaritan Kathy Tomasini of EHT. Tomasini tells me she agreed to...

sojo1049.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Lifestyle
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Pets & Animals
City
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Atlantic City Press

3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $1,295,000

Where history, character, beauty and serenity all meet on the Mullica River! Enjoy everything this custom built home has to offer including; a private living experience, panoramic sunrise and sunset views, 20x40 FT heated pool with diving board, and a two car garage. This home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and one half bathroom. As you enter the home, you are welcomed by an open living layout that flows effortlessly into the dining room and kitchen, as well as an additional living room space.The main living room includes a cozy fireplace surrounded by river rock with a stunning mantle. Also located conveniently on the first floor is the laundry room (with access to 2 car garage), master suite and an additional private room- great for an office! On the second floor, there are two bedrooms with spacious balconies, one full bathroom, and a large attic space (comfortably able to walk in) with plenty of room for storage. Embrace the views of the Mullica River from absolutely any room in the house. Next the splendor of the outdoors, there is a large heated pool with a patio surrounding all sides of the home. This space is great for entertaining. Previous owners kept the interior of the home meticulously maintained. Come dock your boat on the 110 foot dock, and create new memories in this unique and charming home where you can experience true tranquility. Just a marvelous property! Property being sold "as is".
EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pig#Snake#Eht#Tomar
wfxb.com

Have Your Bacon and Smell it Too!

Apparently Greg isn’t the only who is crazy about bacon. Others like it so much that they even crave the smell of it. There’s now there’s a DIY on the net for a bacon candle. And for you bacon lovers this also gives you something else to do with your bacon grease. Just grab a mason and and pour all that leftover grease in. You will need to grab a wick from the craft store. Tape the wick on the top. After the grease sets, remove the tape. You can enjoy the smell for weeks to come.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Best Life

Storing This in Your Pantry Is Attracting Mice to Your Home, Experts Warn

What you keep in your kitchen cabinets to eat can say a lot about who you are as a person. But whether your cupboards are jammed packed with high-quality ingredients for cooking or simply with enough snacks to get you through your new work from home schedule, there are certain foods that potential pests enjoy just as much as you do. And according to experts, some items may be in your pantry right now that mice find irresistible. Read on to see what could be attracting mice to your home.
PETS
New York Post

This deadly ‘Megaspider’ can penetrate human fingernails with 1-inch fangs

This poisonous “megaspider” is an arachnophobe’s biggest nightmare. A zoo in Somersby, Australia was left flabbergasted after receiving an anonymous donation of a giant funnel web spider — armed with powerful fangs that can pierce a human fingernail. A Facebook clip of the creepy crawly is currently blowing up online.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

22,000 Traps and 40 Tons of Poison Not Enough to Eradicate Rat Infestation in Lord Howe Islands

Since a $17 million eradication effort on the world heritage-listed island, only about 100 rats have been detected, but experts insist all is not lost. Since April, nearly 100 rats have been spotted on Lord Howe Island, despite the deployment of 22,000 lockable traps and more than 40 tonnes of poison sprayed by helicopters - but scientists remain optimistic that the $17 million eradication campaign was a success.
ANIMALS
beezzly.com

Does Baking Soda Kill Bed Bugs?

Learn whether this household product can be used as a bed bug killer. Dealing with bed bug infestation is a true battle, especially if the colony of these pesky parasites has been living in your home for quite a long time and it had enough time to spread and settle. So naturally, people start searching for the most effective methods of getting rid of these blood-sucking pests.
PETS
Mental_Floss

The 8 Most Expensive Cat Breeds and 8 Most Expensive Dog Breeds

If you were to assume crossbreeding a wild cat with a domestic one would produce something quite special, you’d be right. And in this case, special also means expensive. According to All About Cats, the two costliest cat breeds in America both have wild blood. Topping the list is the Savannah cat, a cross between a domestic cat and a serval: a large-eared, long-legged creature with cheetah-like spots, native to Africa. A Savannah’s price tag could run anywhere from $1500 to a staggering $50,000. In second place is the Bengal cat, whose origins date back to 1965, when a female Asian leopard cat and a male domestic cat—both owned by a woman named Jean Mill—mated. Mill continued to breed those hybrids, and Bengals have gained popularity ever since. Today, you can take one home for somewhere between $1000 and $25,000.
PETS
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy