LETTER: Andes Clinic has been blessing for community

Now that the unconstitutional OSHA mandate has been temporarily ruled by the court, it is time to reflect just what exactly has happened, in a nutshell it is unelected bureaucrats in very high places attempting to thwart our system of government. Further ask yourself, why is it that those with natural COVID-19 immunities where not considered, as an alternative to public safety, not to mention that emergency powers are being invoked with a very low death rate, and almost untenable for healthy people — all this science data almost 2 years after the outbreak.
Comments / 0