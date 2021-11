While the Colts are currently 4-5, they’re still firmly in the mix for a playoff spot. Quarterback Carson Wentz has made his share of baffling plays in his first season with the Colts. But he has rebounded from an ugly 2020 with the Eagles to complete 63 percent of his passes for 2,198 yards with 17 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Last year, Wentz finished tied for the league lead at 15 picks, despite playing only 12 games.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO