Washington Gov. Jay Inslee currently has no plans to impose rules on large employers in the state that are stricter than federal requirements, the governor announced Thursday. During a Nov. 18 press conference, Inslee said the state plans to abide by oncoming federal rules that require companies with more than 100 employees to have all their workers vaccinated or be subject to regular testing. On Nov. 4, President Joe Biden’s administration announced the requirement, which will be administered through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO