Prep girls basketball: Barron, Ladysmith hope to push St. Croix Falls in Heart O' North

Ladysmith’s Raemalee Smith reacts during a game against Bloomer on Monday, Jan. 25 in Bloomer. Photo by Branden Nall

St. Croix Falls may be the favorite to repeat as Heart O’ North girls basketball champions this winter, but a pair of teams within the Leader-Telegram’s coverage area are looking to give the Saints a push.

Two first team all-conference selections have graduated for the Saints, Emily McCurdy and Olivia Miron, but the squad was still the unanimous selection to win the league again among area coaches. Brianna McCurdy leads the returners, having averaged 10.4 points per game as a sophomore en route to second team all-conference honors. She’ll be helped by all-HON honorable mention Kaylee Miron as St. Croix Falls looks to continue the momentum from a 15-1 run in league play.

But watch out for Barron and Ladysmith, who both look to contend for a league crown.

The Golden Bears finished second in the conference last year at 12-3 and went 15-4 overall. Barron suffered from key departures, notably Gracie Smith, Rylee Stauner and Jada Brunkow, but have another wave of talent coming up in Sydney Stauner, Macey Herrman, Taylor Johnson and Ashley Kurschner. Herrman nearly averaged a double-double with 10.2 points and 9 rebounds.

“We are young, but I believe we will be very competitive,” Barron coach Brittni Hover said. “We have a great group of girls who come in and work hard everyday and want to get better.”

Ladysmith has one of the top players in the conference in Raemalee Smith. An All-Northwest second team selection last year, she led the conference with 21 points per game. Joining her are a trio of all-HON honorable mentions, Alison Clark, Emerson Clark and Holly Rands. Alison Clark is coming off a 9 point-per-game season in her second varsity campaign with the Lumberjills.

“(We hope) to deliver an exciting style of play for both the players and the fans,” Ladysmith coach Joel Clark said.

Northwestern will always be in the mix as long as Tieryn Plasch is around. She won the conference’s player of the year honors as just a sophomore last winter after averaging 19.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Tigers also return Brynn Erickson, who averaged 8.2 points, but they’ll need to replace the production from double-digit scorer Allison Luoma.

Cameron coach Joe Leschisin says the Comets hope to finish in the top half of the 10-team league this year. Upping optimism is the return of two double-digit scorers, Maddie Wall and Eden Dellinger. Wall averaged 15.8 points to earn a spot on the all-HON first team and the All-Northwest third team. Dellinger averaged 10.2 points and 7.8 rebounds. Rounding out the group’s top three is Brittany Breed.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser is set to begin its second season under former Regis head coach Patrick Boughton. The Bulldogs will have a new look after graduating their top four scorers: Madeleine Schofield, Emma Sather, Maggie Timm and Madison Haas. Olivia Schofield is the top offensive returner left, coming off a season where she averaged 3.1 points. Mariah Bilodeau is the top returning rebounder, coming off a season where she averaged 4.2 boards.

“Obviously we are going to be a young team with only one senior on the roster,” Boughton said. “There are going to be opportunities for kids to step up and grow into the players they want to be. Young kids are hungry and they will want to prove they will belong, but with a young squad, you will see some ups and downs as they grow together.”

Cumberland has a player to build around in Maisen Gores, a second team all-conference selection, as the Beavers look to build on a 3-13 HON campaign. She led the squad in points and rebounds per game. Also back is Mecina Garibaldi, who finished second behind Gores in both categories.

Hayward topped the bottom half of the league last year. Ana Johnson is the focal point for the Hurricanes after averaging 11.0 points per game. Spooner is looking to rebound from a 0-17 campaign.

Ashland joins the league this year as Bloomer departs for the Western Cloverbelt. The Oredockers went 7-11 overall last season and must replace top scorer Maya Anderson.

Heart O' North

Team;Conference;Overall

St. Croix Falls;15-1;22-2

Barron;12;3;15-4

Northwestern;12-3;15-5

Ladysmith;11-5;12-9

Hayward;8-10;9-12

Cameron;4-8;5-11

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;4-14;6-15

Cumberland;3-13;6-14

Spooner;0-15;-17

Ashland;N/A;7-11

All games 7:15 p.m. unless noted:

Tuesday, Nov. 16: Lake Holcombe at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Osceola at St. Croix Falls; Ladysmith at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 18: Amery at Cumberland; Boyceville at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Hayward at Bloomer; Ladysmith at Prairie Farm.

Friday, Nov. 19: Ashland at South Shore.

Monday, Nov. 22: Ashland at Rice Lake.

Tuesday, Nov. 23: Durand at Cameron; New Richmond at St. Croix Falls; Stanley-Boyd at Ladysmith.

Monday, Nov. 29: Bloomer at Ladysmith.

Tuesday, Nov. 30: Barron at Somerset, 7 p.m.; Ashland at Northwestern; Cameron at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Ladysmith at Hayward; Shell Lake at Cumberland; St. Croix Falls at Spooner.

Thursday, Dec. 2: Cumberland at Turtle Lake, 7 p.m.; Northwestern at Ladysmith.

Friday, Dec. 3: Barron at Cameron; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at St. Croix Falls; Spooner at Ashland.

Saturday, Dec. 4: Northwestern at Cumberland.

Monday, Dec. 6: Barron at St. Croix Falls; Cumberland at Spooner.

Tuesday, Dec. 7: Ashland at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Cameron at Ladysmith.

Thursday, Dec. 9: Barron at Ashland; Cameron at St. Croix Falls; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cumberland; Ladysmith at Spooner; Northwestern at Hayward.

Monday, Dec. 13: Ladysmith at Phillips.

Tuesday, Dec. 14: Ashland at Cameron; Cumberland at Barron; Hayward at Spooner; Ladysmith at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Somerset at St. Croix Falls.

Friday, Dec. 17: Barron at Ladysmith; Cameron at Cumberland; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Hayward; Northwestern at Superior; St. Croix Falls at Ashland.

Saturday, Dec. 18: Osceola at Ashland, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20: Barron at Hayward.

Tuesday, Dec. 21: Colfax at Ladysmith; Northwestern at Hurley; Superior at Hayward.

Thursday, Dec. 23: Cumberland at Grantsburg, 5:45 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27: Fall Creek at Cameron.

Tuesday, Dec. 28: Northwestern vs. TBD in Menomonie, TBD.

Wednesday, Dec. 29: Northwestern vs. TBD in Menomonie, TBD; Ashland vs. Edgar at Northland Pines, 5 p.m.; Cumberland at Spring Valley.

Thursday, Dec. 30: Hayward at Rice Lake, 3 p.m.; Ashland vs. TBD at Northland Pines, TBD; Cameron at Osceola, 5 p.m.; St. Croix Falls at Prescott, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 4: St. Croix Falls at Cumberland, 5:40 p.m; Barron at Amery, 7 p.m.; Bloomer at Cameron; Northwestern at Spooner; Spring Valley at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.

Thursday, Jan. 6: Ashland at Cumberland; Cameron at Hayward; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Northwestern; St. Croix Falls at Ladysmith.

Saturday, Jan. 8: Bloomer at Barron, 2:30 p.m.; Hayward at Colfax, 2:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 10: Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Amery, 7 p.m.; St. Croix Falls at Cameron.

Tuesday, Jan. 11: Hayward at St. Croix Falls; Ladysmith at Ashland; Northwestern at Barron; Spooner at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.

Thursday, Jan. 13: Northwestern at St. Croix Falls.

Friday, Jan 14: Ashland at Hayward; Barron at Spooner; Cameron at Northwestern; Cumberland at Ladysmith.

Monday, Jan. 17: Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Barron; Hayward at Cumberland; Spooner at Cameron; St. Croix Falls at Baldwin-Woodville.

Tuesday, Jan. 18: Baldwin-Woodville at Barron.

Thursday, Jan. 20: Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cameron; Hayward at Ladysmith; Luck at Cumberland; Northwestern at Ashland; Spooner at St. Croix Falls.

Saturday, Jan. 22: Cameron at Barron, 2:30 p.m.; Ashland at Spooner; Cumberland at Northwestern; St. Croix Falls at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.

Tuesday, Jan. 25: Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Ashland, 7 p.m.; Northwestern at Ladysmith, 7 p.m.; Spooner at Cumberland, 7 p.m.; Medford at Hayward; St. Croix Falls at Barron.

Thursday, Jan. 27: Luck at Cameron, 5:45 p.m.; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Webster.

Friday, Jan. 28: Ashland at Barron; Cumberland at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Hayward at Northwestern; Spooner at Ladysmith.

Saturday, Jan 29: Middle Border-Heart O' North Crossover, TBD.

Monday, Jan. 31: Barron at Cumberland; Cameron at Ashland; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Ladysmith; Spooner at Hayward.

Tuesday, Feb. 1: Amery at Cameron.

Thursday, Feb. 3: Ashland at St. Croix Falls; Cumberland at Cameron; Hayward at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Ladysmith at Barron.

Saturday, Feb. 5: Hayward at Barron, 2:30 p.m.; Cumberland at St. Croix Falls; Ladysmith at Cameron; Spooner at Northwestern.

Tuesday, Feb. 8: Barron at Rice Lake; Cumberland at Ashland; Hayward at Cameron; Ladysmth at St. Croix Falls; Northwestern at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.

Friday, Feb. 11: Ashland at Ladysmith; Barron at Northwestern; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spooner; St. Croix Falls at Hayward.

Monday, Feb. 14: Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Auburndale.

Tuesday, Feb. 15: Hayward at Ashland; Ladysmith at Cumberland; Northwestern at Cameron; Spooner at Barron.

Thursday, Feb. 17: Barron at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Cameron at Spooner; Cumberland at Hayward; Northland Pines at Ashland; St. Croix Falls at Northwestern.