LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dozens of city employees are on unpaid leave, and hundreds more could join them over the next two weeks, as the Dec. 18 deadline looms for LA City employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Mayor Eric Garcetti said that 77 city employees are on unpaid leave as of Wednesday, and 700 more are subject to being placed on leave within the next two weeks. “The good news is, overwhelmingly, city employees have gotten vaccinated. The numbers are impressive and strong, and getting better,” Garcetti said at a news conference Wednesday. “And I want to be clear the vaccine...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO