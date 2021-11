Hwang Dong-hyuk likely never imagined the massive scope of Squid Game‘s success. The creator of the Netflix global phenomenon is well-known feature film director in Korea who initially developed Squid Game as a movie. It only became a nine-part series after years of rejections; 13 years after the creator first had the idea for the story, the media landscape had changed enough that Hwang’s vision fit into a modern streaming TV drama format. That being said, Hwang didn’t necessarily imagine it as a multi-part drama, but, as we all know from watching Squid Game, money talks… and the talented creator is ready to extend Gi-hun’s story part a single season. (And hopefully will get paid better for it this time.)

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO