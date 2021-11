We've compiled a comprehensive explanation on how to get the Yoroi Armor in Halo Infinite. Customizing your Spartan soldier is one of the basic mechanics of the Halo franchise. With so many players signing up to join the conflict, it follows that each may want to add their own spin to their armor. This includes color, silhouette, and style to wear while facing foes on the battlefield. Fortunately, 343 Industries has seemed to spare no expense, offering options to players within its first battle pass and first official event.

