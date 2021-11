In Super League when we think of Willie Mason, two things spring to mind. The fight he had with the likes of Jamie Peacock when Great Britain last beat the Australians in 2006 and his ill-fated tenure at Hull KR in 2011 when, after a long draw out transfer saga, he only played six games for the Robins before he moved on to a brief stint in rugby union. He did return to Super League in 2016 when he joined Catalans Dragons but even his time in France was short.

RUGBY ・ 5 DAYS AGO