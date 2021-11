The opening fixtures in next year’s Championship and League One campaigns were revealed today. Next year, the Championship should be at its absolute best with a number of sides recruiting wisely ahead of the new season as well as the exciting new TV deal with Premier Sports and the first live game to be shown on a Monday Night by Premier Sports will be a battle between two of the early season favourites for promotion as York City Knights host Brian McDermott’s Featherstone Rovers in what should be a huge encounter.

