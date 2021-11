While you might think that applying the correct foundation is the most important part of your makeup routine, don't underestimate the power of a good setting spray. In many cases, it's the only thing that will lock your look in place and keep it fresh for hours on end, so when you find a good one, it's best to hold onto it. Such has been the case for me and TK, which I fell in love with five years ago and have sworn by ever since.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO