Last month, due to shortage in lumber as well as other supply chain issues and drops in single-family homes increased costs and slowed construction. According to Yahoo! Finance, for October 2021, total residential starts in the US remained essentially flat from the previous month, at 1.520 million units. Continuing to improve as throughout this year, permits for future homebuilding in October were up by +4% compared to the previous month, when it was 1.586 million, to a rate of 1.650 million units. This is a +3.4% increase over October 2020, when it was 1.041 million units.

REAL ESTATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO