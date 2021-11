JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Jefferson City woman is dead after an accident in the mid-Missouri town. Police say the wreck happened around 1:18 a.m. Saturday on Route C when a Ford Fusion driven by 30-year-old Kristina M. Pont collided with a semi. Pont died, and the driver of the semi suffered minor injuries. Police say the car was traveling eastbound when it crossed into the left-turn lane for westbound traffic, striking the semi, which also was moving into the left-turn lane.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO